''I was a beat-up magnet for bullies'': The Menu star John Leguizamo opens up on his high school days

The Menu star John Leguizamo recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he spoke about his early days in high school and his experience of being bullied in school. Leguizamo said,

''I got beat up a lot. I was a beat-up magnet for bullies. Oh my god, they were always after me for something.''

The actor also spoke about getting into comedy at a young age and his experience working on the new movie, The Menu, which stars several iconic actors like Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, and others.

John Leguizamo opens up on his high school days, working with Madonna, The Menu, and more.

John Leguizamo told Jimmy Fallon that he was into comedy even during his junior high school days and jokingly explained how getting bullied made him want to pursue a career as a comedian. He said,

''They (bullies) were like, 'Yo, John, give me your sneakers, yo, John, give me your lunch money.' And I was like, 'C'mon, man, what if I do a voice for you, and you stop beating me up? How about if I do, you know, Ricky Ricardo?'''

Leguizamo later went on to talk about appearing in Madonna's iconic Borderline video as an extra. He said,

''Oh my god, I was so excited to be there because I had heard that Madonna liked Latin guys. So this like Latin Tinder back in the day. You just show up to a Madonna music video, and you know, maybe you'll be in the limo and whatnot.''

During the interview, he also spoke about his experience working on his latest film, The Menu. He described the cast as having ''some of the greatest actors'' and mentioned that filming The Menu was like ''a stage play'' and that they were ''always there 24/7.''

The Menu was a commercial and critical hit, with many viewers and critics praising its intricate plot, performances by the actors, and strong writing, among other things.

A quick look at John Leguizamo's previous works

The Menu revolves around a young couple who go to a secluded island wherein a famous chef has prepared several fancy dishes at a restaurant. Here's the official synopsis of the film, according to Searchlight Pictures:

''A couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises.''

The main cast includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Ralph Fiennes, and John Leguizamo. The movie is directed by Mark Mylod, best known for his work on the HBO series Succession, Shameless, and The Big White, to name a few.

John Leguizamo's other notable acting credits include Super Mario Bros., Carlito's Way, Summer of Sam, and more. He's also starred in TV shows like When They See Us, Freak, and The Kill Point, to name a few.

Over the years, Leguizamo has received highly positive reviews for his performances across various movies and shows, with critics praising his natural acting ability and versatility.

You can watch John Leguizamo's latest thriller film, The Menu, on HBO Max.

