"That’s John Travolta": Nicolas Cage's Dracula photos have the internet fooled

Nicolas Cage is an actor who doesn't need an introduction, especially for anyone who is a Hollywood vuff. Having been active in the movie industry since 1982, the icon has acted in a galaxy of blockbuster movies that made groundbreaking records at the box office.

As of late, he has been working on a movie called Renfield where he will be seen in the role of the infamous Dracula. However, some of the leaked photos of his new avatar have fooled the internet as fans have started mistaking him for another Hollywood icon, John Travolta.

Nicolas Cage will star as Dracula in Chris McKay's upcoming movie, Renfield

What's the fuss all about?

Director Chris McKay has cast Nicolas Cage in his upcoming dark fantasy horror-comedy film, Renfield. The plot will revolve around R. M. Renfield, a fictional character, and Cage will be seen playing the role of Dracula, who happens to be Renfield's, played by Nicholas Hoult, boss.

Though the movie is set to be released in April 2023, some of the photos from the shooting set went viral on the internet and people are thinking that it's John Travolta, not Nicolas Cage.

No matter how much these iconic Hollywood actors resemble each other in the leaked photos, there is little chance of John Travolta being in the movie.

Renfield debfriefed

The movie is based on a novel by Bram Stoker of the same name. Other cast members who will be sharing the screen alongside Cage are Awkwafina, Adrian Martinez, Ben Schwartz, Bess Rous, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and more. The production unit started shooting in New Orleans in February 2022.

Dracula in movies

The relationship between Count Dracula and Hollywood movies is an age-old one. The character has appeared in a plethora of movies and most of the actors who have played the role have nailed it to perfection.

Though Renfield's Dracula will not be portrayed as an out-and-out evil guy, an element of the character's notorious nature is likely to be subtly exposed.

Now, when it comes to Cage's performance, fans can undoubtedly expect a sensational onscreen performance. The red suit, white face paint, back brushed hair, and pointed nails seem to go perfectly with his appearance.

