Was Nic Cage ever in a Marvel movie? Actor’s recent MCU comment sparks troll fest online

Nicolas Cage, often known as Nic Cage, has just made headlines due to a controversial comment about the MCU.

While the actor is not part of the franchise, he has previously essayed the role of Ghost Rider, a character from Marvel comics. However, his recent comments have caused quite a stir on social media.

While speaking about winning the Variety Legend & Groundbreaker Award at the Miami Film Festival, the actor said:

"I’ve gotta be nice about Marvel movies, because I named myself after a Stan Lee character named Luke Cage. What am I going to do, put Marvel movies down? Stan Lee is my surrealistic father."

When asked if he wants to be a part of the MCU, he said:

"I don’t need to be in the MCU, I’m Nic Cage."

This comment and the actor's dazzling reputation in the meme world have led to quite a complete breakdown on social media platforms like Twitter, where fans came together to celebrate Cage's recent comments.

How are fans reacting to Nic Cage's comments about joining the MCU?

The MCU, or the Marvel Cinematic Universe, is one of the most popular franchises of the present day, if not of all time. This has resulted in many fans linking popular actors to superhero roles.

Although Nic Cage is not a part of the MCU, he has played the titular character in both Ghost Rider and Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance. In light of that, Cage's recent comments became all the more popular among social media users.

Netizens were quick to seize the opportunity and flooded Twitter with funny memes and hilarious posts, all aimed at Nicolas Cage.

It is hilarious to see how fans have turned Nic Cage into a bigger cinematic universe than the billion-dollar Marvel.

During his speech, Nicolas Cage also added some more comments about his superhero roles, saying that he was reportedly offered the titular role in Tim Burton’s Superman Lives:

"They wanted Renny Harlin to do the movie. I sat down with Renny. I was doing another picture, he came to the trailer and we talked. I liked Renny… but I thought if I’m going to do this, it’s such a bullseye to hit,...I said, this has to be Tim Burton. I called Tim and said, ‘Would you do this?’ Tim didn’t cast me, I cast Tim, and Tim said yes. I loved what he did with Michael [Keaton] and Batman, and I was a big fan."

Though there are plenty of rumors surrounding Nic Cage's Ghost Rider making an appearance in Marvel's upcoming Avengers: Secret Wars, that may not be part of the actual plan. Fans will, of course, only know more once the film is released.

