'Who said that?'': Margot Robbie opens up on Barbie being considered a feminist film

In less than a month, audiences will finally get a glimpse of Greta Gerwig's highly-anticipated Barbie movie. The marketing campaign surrounding the film has been unconventional, leaving fans eager to uncover its secrets. Despite two trailers and a recent Time cover story featuring interviews with the film's stars, including Margot Robbie, the plot remains tightly under wrap.

Margot Robbie, the star of the movie, addressed comments from a Mattel executive denying the film's feminist nature. She emphasized that the movie is not easily labeled and is instead a multifaceted production filled with a plethora of ideas. Robbie stated:

"It's not that it is or it isn't. It's a movie. It's a movie that's got so much in it. We're in on the joke. This isn't a Barbie puff piece."

Barbie trailer and details

In the recent Time article, writer Eliana Dockterman, while drawing parallels to beloved blonde heroines such as Clueless and Legally Blonde, describes the film as:

"Stuffed full of ideas, and occasionally overwhelmed by them."

Dockterman explains that the story takes off when Robbie's Barbie begins to confront mortality and experiences physical symptoms of aging. These changes propel her and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, on a road trip in search of answers, as depicted in the film's trailer.

During their journey, Barbie and Ken find themselves in a metatextual encounter with Mattel executives, including Will Ferrell as the company's CEO. These scenes reportedly critique the superficial corporate activism prevalent in recent years.

Robbie even acknowledges conflicts with Mattel, revealing that the company's president flew to London to discuss a scene deemed "off-brand." The article hints at a scene where young individuals criticize the original design for perpetuating unattainable beauty standards.

The Time piece delves into the long and storied history of attempts to bring the movie to the big screen, involving various A-list actors. Amy Schumer was initially involved but departed due to creative differences regarding the film's feminist depiction. Even within the Time article, there are conflicting views on the film's feminism.

While some Mattel representatives assert that it is not a feminist movie, many actors involved express that it encompasses a range of feminist themes. The inclusion of diverse Barbie characters, such as a president portrayed by Issa Rae, a doctor played by Hari Nef, and a journalist portrayed by Ritu Arya, played a significant role in attracting top-tier talent.

While the film may not explicitly prioritize a feminist message, it is expected to feature feminist themes through its diverse portrayal of characters. Each actor, including Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, and Sharon Rooney, embodies Barbie in unique ways, offering a multifaceted view of femininity.

Barbie's journey of self-discovery outside of Barbieland could be interpreted through a feminist lens, as she breaks free from societal constraints to shape her own destiny.

Barbie's marketing so far has been very secretive and vague

The film's secrecy has been a deliberate choice, even as praise for the script emerges from cast members such as Simu Liu. Gerwig's co-writer, Noah Baumbach, mentioned that elements from his polarizing film adaptation of Don DeLillo's novel, White Noise, influenced the approach to this movie.

Teasers and trailers have provided glimpses of the film's visual references, drawing inspiration from artistic masterpieces like Michelangelo's The Creation of Adam and Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey.

As Gerwig aptly described, the movie promises to be an intriguing, complex, and slightly opaque film. Margot Robbie's response to the denial of the movie's feminist label by a Mattel executive suggests that it will offer more depth and substance than a mere commercial venture.

With its blend of self-awareness and incisive cultural critique, Barbie aims to transcend traditional perceptions of the iconic doll and spark conversations about representation, body positivity, and female empowerment.

The full scope of Barbie's allure and narrative intricacies will only be revealed upon its release on July 21.

