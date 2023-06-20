Barbie: Who does Dua Lipa play in Margot Robbie's new film?

The much-anticipated Barbie movie previously confirmed the involvement of beloved pop star Dua Lipa as a part of its star-studded cast. To note, Dua Lipa will be portraying a mermaid version of the iconic doll in the upcoming live-action film.

While Lipa has made appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live in the past, 2023 is shaping up to be a monumental year for her as she makes her grand Hollywood debut with her roles in both Barbie and Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller, Argylle, alongside Henry Cavill.

Dua Lipa is playing a Mermaid Barbie in the Barbie movie

Dua Lipa's musical journey began at a young age when she started posting cover songs on YouTube. Her talent caught the attention of various music industry professionals, leading her to sign a contract with Warner Bros.

However, Dua Lipa isn't the only big star to recently receive a glamorous Barbie character poster. As previously known, the upcoming live-action movie is set to feature multiple versions of the iconic doll and her companion Ken. But it seems that the film is taking a delightfully wacky approach by showcasing a diverse cast of Barbies and Kens who occupy a wide range of professions.

While the cast is led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the previously revealed posters introduce Emma Mackey as a Barbie who has won a Nobel Prize in Physics and Issa Rae as a version of the doll who holds the esteemed position of President. The diverse array of Barbie characters, each with their own iconic job titles, stands in contrast to the uniform representation of the actors playing the dolls.

Barbie's cast, characters, and other details

The star-studded ensemble of the Barbie movie also includes renowned actors such as Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Michael Cera, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Kingsley Ben-Adir, amongst others.

Directed by Greta Gerwig, who co-wrote the screenplay with Noah Baumbach (known for their work on Marriage Story), Barbie is expected to be a satirical take on society.

While Barbie will initially be exclusively released in movie theaters, following the industry trend, it is expected to be available for streaming on Warner Bros' newly rebranded streaming service Max after the theatrical window. This aligns with the release strategy employed for recent Warner Bros releases, such as Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Magic Mike's Last Dance.

The first Barbie teaser trailer, which made its debut in select theaters on December 15, 2022, before Avatar: The Way of Water screenings, quickly generated excitement online after its release by Warner Bros.

Its teaser cleverly pays homage to 2001: A Space Odyssey, featuring young girls playing with dolls while Helen Mirren's narration highlights the lack of diverse options in the history of girlhood until Barbie's arrival.

Barbie is scheduled to hit theaters on July 21, 2023. The film's release date places it in direct competition with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, another highly anticipated production with an impressive ensemble cast.

