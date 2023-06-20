All cameos in The Flash, explained

The Flash featuring Ezra Miller as the Scarlet Speedster has finally been released in theatres after several years of delay and half a dozen director changes.

The highly anticipated movie takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the Multiverse. With its time-bending storyline, the film is filled with mind-blowing cameos that pay tribute to multiple previous generations of DC heroes, from different generations and universes.

From the opening scene to the post-credits scene, the film is peppered with multiple cameos of beloved comic characters.

The Flash features several cameos from DC's seven decades of live action heroes

1) Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

The Flash kicks off with an opening action scene where Batman calls for backup from his fellow Justice League members when a bank heist goes wrong. This leads to an appearance by Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, where she interacts with both Affleck and Miller. The first act of the movie also features the return of Jeremy Irons as Alfred, who helps Barry by providing him with information regarding the heist.

2) Temuera Morrison as Thomas Curry

When Barry Allen realizes he has disrupted the timeline, he attempts to reunite the Justice League to rectify this mistake. During his efforts to contact Aquaman, he unexpectedly reaches Tom Curry, Arthur Curry's father, played by Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett). This cameo serves as a nod to Morrison's role as Tom Curry in the 2018 Aquaman movie and foreshadows his return in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

3) Adam West and Burt Ward as Batman and Robin

During the Multiverse sequence, The Flash pays tribute to the iconic Batman TV series from the 1960s. Archive footage featuring Adam West as Batman and Burt Ward as Robin pays homage to the cultural significance of the 1966 Batman series and its place in DC history, especially given the number of actors that have taken on the mantle of Batman ever since.

4) George Reeves as Superman

Before Christopher Reeve donned the cape, George Reeves made history as Superman in the first feature film and subsequent TV series inspired by DC characters. The Flash takes us further back in time by featuring George Reeves' Superman from the 1951 film Superman and the Mole Men and the 1950s TV show Adventures of Superman. This cameo showcases the first live-action portrayal of Superman and emphasizes the film's exploration of different universes and timelines.

5) Christopher Reeve and Helen Slater as Superman and Supergirl

Christopher Reeve's portrayal of Superman remains a fan favorite. He starred in four Superman movies released between 1978 and 1987, while Helen Slater headlined the Supergirl spinoff film in 1984. The Flash includes a CGI version of Reeve's Superman alongside Helen Slater's Supergirl, paying tribute to their iconic roles and expanding the DC Multiverse canon to include the 80s Superman universe. The film brings these two Kryptonian heroes together, adding to the expansive DC Multiverse canon.

6) Nicolas Cage as Superman

In the climactic scene of The Flash, Barry Allen's actions cause different universes to open up and collide. This collision grants audiences a glimpse of alternate timelines and their respective heroes. Notably, the film fulfills Nicolas Cage's longtime dream of portraying Superman. Cage was originally set to star in a Superman movie directed by Tim Burton named Superman Lives, which unfortunately never materialized. However, thanks to the film, viewers get to see Cage as the Man of Steel fighting a giant spider.

Additionally, the movie features CGI cameos of The Golden Age Flash, Jay Garrick, as well as The Man of Steel, Henry Cavill.

The Flash is currently playing in theatres.

