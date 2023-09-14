Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon: Everything to know about the western crime drama film

Killers of the Flower Moon is an American epic Western crime drama movie set to be released in the United States by October 20, 2023. The movie was directed and produced by Martin Scorsese, who also co-written the script with Eric Roth. The film is based on a 2017 book of the same name by David Grann.

The movie was produced for Apple Studios, Imperative Entertainment, Sikelia Productions, and Appian Way Productions. It was distributed by Apple Original Films and Paramount Pictures globally. The narrative of the Western crime drama movie follows a series of homicides that occurred in Oklahoma following the discovery of an oil resource on tribal land.

Killers of the Flower Moon: Sixth collaboration between Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese

The story was set in 1920, with the main cast as Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone. Killers of the Flower Moon premiered at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. After theatrical release, the film will be released on Apple TV+, but the dates are not announced yet.

This film marks the sixth collaboration between Leonardo Dicaprio and Martin Scorsese and the tenth collaboration between Scorsese and Robert De Niro. The film’s principal photography occurred in the fall of 2021 in Osage County and Washington County. This movie is the highest-budget movie made in Oklahoma, with a $200 Million budget.

The official synopsis of Killers of the Flower Moon by IMDb states,

“Members of the Osage tribe in the United States were murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major F.B.I. investigation involving J. Edgar Hoover.”

Martin Scorsese’s Masterpiece

Killers of the Flower Moon is one of the best works by Martin Scorsese, which gained him 10 minutes of standing ovation at the Cannes Festival. Being aged 80 by now, he has spent nearly five years sharpening this script. Regarding the historical standing ovation moment, Scorsese said,

“So it was a very alive project. … This is such a moving experience. I don’t think I’ve ever experienced anything like this.”

Prior to Martin Scorsese, George Clooney expressed interest in making the novel a movie. In an interview with The Washington Post, he said,

“I would not have made it. … I think other people know how to make that kind of film better than me. Meaning that they have a more enjoyable [time] or maybe they love it more. I don’t think it’s my forte.”

The cast and crew of Killers of the Flower Moon

The movie consists of one of the brilliant talents in the cast. This includes,

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Jesse Plemons as Tom White, BOI agent investigating Hale

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q, Mollie’s mother

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton, Hale’s corrupt attorney

For this project, Dicaprio was roped in in 2017. But due to COVID, the filming was delayed and started in 2021. Robert De Niro was rumored to be one of the leads in the project since 2017 until it was finally confirmed on Instagram by Martin Scorsese on July 29, 2019, that De Niro would portray William Hale in the film.

Be sure to catch the upcoming theatrical release of Killers Of The Flower Moon, scheduled for release on October 20, 2023.