7 best films of Leonardo DiCaprio 

From starting his career in the 1980's with television commercials, to becoming one of the most well-known faces in Hollywood, Leonardo DiCaprio has certainly come a long way. He may have started out as the dashing romantic hero, but the actor chose to break out of that mould by experimenting with different roles throughout the span of his career.

The 48-year-old actor has proven that he has a knack for playing complex characters and knows exactly how to hold the attention of the viewer. Over the years, Leonardo DiCaprio has acted in multiple critically-acclaimed movies that have gone on to achieve commercial success, boosting his popularity not only in the US but around the world.

Titanic, The Aviator, and five other intriguing movies starring Leonardo DiCaprio that proves that he is immensely talented and versatile

1) What's Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Leonardo DiCaprio was only 19 years old when he appeared in What's Eating Gilbert Grape. The story focusses on Gilbert Grape (Johnny Depp), who is seen struggling with different issues, one of them being Arnie, his mentally impaired younger brother played by DiCaprio, who is always getting into trouble. Gilbert's overweight mother also adds to his stress, but things start to change when he falls for the free-spirited Becky (Juliette Lewis).

In terms of the story, it can come across as predictable at times, but still manages to draw the viewer in. This is because cast members, especially Depp and DiCaprio, manage to give memorable, touching performances that are bound to stay with viewers long after the movie is over.

2) Titanic (1997)

In this iconic movie, Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Rose (Kate Winslet) are both onboard the Titanic. Despite the difference in their social standings, they connect with each other and eventually fall in love. However, their love is put through the ultimate test when the Titanic hits an iceberg and starts to sink.

A deadly catastrophe and a doomed love story combine to create a cinematic experience that is unlike any other. DiCaprio does a marvellous job playing the fun, witty and charming Jack, and his chemistry with Winslet is nothing short of electric.

3) Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Fans of intriguing crime dramas should certainly watch Catch Me If You Can. Leonardo DiCaprio dons the role of Frank Abagnale, Jr., a young con-artist who steals millions of dollars by impersonating different professionals.

However, FBI Agent Carl Hanratty (Tom Hanks) catches on, and starts investigating his trail of crimes. Frank may be young, but he isn't dumb, which means that he is always one step ahead.

DiCaprio is very much believable as the charming young con artist who has no trouble convincing people that he is a skilled pilot, doctor or lawyer.

4) The Aviator (2004)

In this biographical movie, Leonardo DiCaprio plays the role of well-known business magnate Howard Hughes. The movie focusses on how Hughes became an aviation magnate as well as a successful film producer. However, his success comes at a price. He struggles with depression and severe obsessive-compulsive disorder.

It is interesting to see how DiCaprio depicts the complex emotional and psychological aspects of his character. The movie is exciting and intriguing, and promises to keep viewers hooked till the end.

5) Inception (2010)

There are certain movies that push the boundaries of storytelling so well that they leave a lasting impression, and that is exactly what Inception does. Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) uses his ability to enter other people's dreams and steal secrets. He is offered a chance for redemption, but he has to perform one last task, which turns out to be more dangerous that he had anticipated.

Edgy and powerful, Leonardo DiCaprio gives a noteworthy performance that captivates the attention of the audience. This movie is not a light watch by any means, but it is an intriguing one that will give plenty of food for thought.

6) The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

In terms of a compelling storyline, this Leonardo DiCaprio starrer has everything to keep viewers entertained till the very end. The actor plays the role of an ambitious broker who starts his own firm, where the brokers commit fraud, corruption, and other financial crimes to get the cash flowing. However, when their lavish lifestyle attracts attention, things start spiralling out of control.

The Wolf of Wall Street is an exciting movie with a talented cast. There is never a dull moment because there is so much happening on the screen.

7) The Revenant (2015)

In this critically acclaimed movie, Leonardo DiCaprio truly showcases the power he holds on camera. He plays the role of a frontiersman named Hugh Glass, who is badly injured after coming across a bear in the wild. Unfortunately, a member of his hunting crew kills his son, and he is blinded by rage. He wants revenge, but before that, he has to make it out alive from the wilderness.

Leonardo DiCaprio truly captures the emotions of struggling to stay alive in the unforgiving wilderness. Even in the moments without dialogues, his expressions and body language say everything that needs to be conveyed. It is a dark and sombre film, but one that is worth watching.

Fans of Leonardo DiCaprio should definitely make a point to watch these entertaining movies that showcase his acting abilities and range as an artist.

