"It's not about the work anymore": When Johnny Depp slammed tabloid culture

In a rare flashback ET interview from 1993, Johnny Depp talked about how the media’s obsession with him was terrifying because they dig voraciously for any gossip or dirt on him. He said that they are fascinated with news about people's personal lives rather than their work. Reflecting on his career, Depp said that all actors just try to do their job but they reach a point in their lives where it becomes all about their past, present, and future. He said:

“Suddenly, this thing starts happening and it’s not about the work anymore, it’s not about films, it becomes this kind of showboat thing, this sort of society of ambulance chases who are sort of fascinated with your personal life or what’s inside your brain and to me that’s really frightening.”

Johnny Depp elaborated that the media scrutiny becomes a spinning wheel where the focus is on which nightclub he went to or who he spent the night with, rather than what films or work he's doing.

When questioned if it ever got to a point where people were rummaging to dig up dirt on him, Johnny Depp said that there was a time when certain people were intrigued by what he had to throw away in his trash can.

When asked further on what does he think they might be looking for, he jokingly replied that he has never been interested in someone’s trash but maybe they were looking for adult diapers in his garbage can.

Media’s frantic obsession continued in the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial

Golden Globe award-winning actor Johnny Depp has been under public scrutiny for numerous reasons, the most recent one being the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial.

Due to its immense popularity amongst netizens, the defamation trial between Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard was called ‘the trial of the century’ by many publications.

The Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard trial took the internet by storm. Social media was thronged, with Depp fans taking to Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook to render their support to Depp and nastily question Heard’s accusations and integrity.

Netizens took it upon themselves to inspect every expression and reaction of Amber Heard in court to draw conclusions about her allegations.

Depp had sued his ex-wife Amber Heard for defamation over an opinion editorial piece that she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018. The op-ed contained allegations against Depp for domestic violence and abuse, over the course of their marriage from 2015 to 2017.

Depp’s lawyers defended him with a reverse allegation on Heard that it wasn’t Depp but rather, Heard who was the perpetrator of domestic violence and abuse.

The Depp vs. Heard defamation trial began on April 11, 2022, in Fairfax, Virginia, and concluded on June 1, 2022, with the jury ruling in favor of Johnny Depp. In December 2022, Johnny and Amber reached a settlement of $1 million that Depp was to receive from Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor has an extremely strong global fanbase which is only increasing in numbers. Depp has won so many hearts with his work that finding a moment away from the spotlight of the paparazzi lens is probably a dream for him that is difficult to come true in today’s day and age.

Though the actor may wonder why people want to know so much about him, it is indeed a win for the media each time they manage to get some scoop on him.

