“I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on”- When Margot Robbie spoke about death threats in Hollywood 

Hollywood sensation Margot Robbie, who rose to fame for her performance in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) as Naomi Lapaglia, has had a difficult time navigating her newly found fame. The Australian actress has struggled to sort out her financial problems amid unwarranted death threats. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter that dates back to 2018, the I, Tonya actress got candid about the price of her fame.

In the interview, Margot Robbie spoke about how doing high-profile movies like Suicide Squad can sometimes attract death threats that would require her to hire more security. This is something that the actress wished she'd known before accepting those roles.

"Because then you need to always do a job that can financially support that lifestyle; you can’t just do indie films for the rest of your life because that film back there changed everything and now you have to be able to afford security…I just wish someone had explained a lot of those things to me early on," the actress said.

In the interview, Margot Robbie said that the nature of her work is very unpredictable. The workflow is never constant because it is a "different kind of career."

She explained that there needs to be a steady flow of work for her to financially support that kind of lifestyle where she is surrounded by security for protection against death threats from the viewers. Robbie admitted that the insecurity inherent in the nature of the job made her "resent" the "position" that she got herself into.

"There’s just all this stuff you learn along the way...": Margot Robbie on starring in Suicide Squad and financial woes

Margot Robbie talked about the perils of starring in high-profile movies like Suicide Squad and I, Tonya. Speaking specifically about her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, the Barbie actress shared how starring in a "comic book film" increases her chances of receiving death threats from aggrieved fans. She also said that it can get "big and scary" in worst-case scenarios.

"There’s just all this stuff you learn along the way, like, when you get those death threats, it’s [smart] to have a security team do a background check on whoever sent them to see if there is any past history of violence because you’ll need to know whether you need security to go to certain events," the actress confessed.

Margot Robbie in I, Tonya, where she plays the eponymous disgraced skater (Image via IMDb)

Margot Robbie proceeded to say that after receiving death threats, each background check costs her around $2,000, which she had never expected as a newcomer to Hollywood.

Given how such threats can take a violent turn at any moment, the actress says it's smart to have a "security team" doing a background check on the ones sending the death threats to look for past violent activities to prevent any future harm that might befall her.

Margot Robbie says how her role in Suicide Squad made her vulnerable to death threats from fans (Image via IMDb)

Margot Robbie's career trajectory and what the actress is up to now

Robbie's astronomical rise to fame is spectacular indeed. Following her part in The Wolf of Wall Street (2013), the Australian actress has never had to look back. Since then, she has been seen donning several hats and delivering equally competent performances in every movie.

Biopic I, Tonya (2017) also shot her to superstardom, followed by her role as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad (2016) and Birds of Prey (2020). She also starred as Queen Elizabeth in Mary Queen of Scots (2018) and as Sharon Tate in Once Upon A Time in Hollywood (2019).

Margot Robbie in her upcoming movie Barbie (Image via IMDb)

Presently, Robbie is promoting her upcoming movie Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. In the movie, she will be seen alongside co-star Ryan Gosling, who is starring as Ken.

Fans worldwide are bracing themselves for the movie, which will release on July 21, 2023.

