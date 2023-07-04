Harley Quinn & The Joker make waves after Suicide Squad anime shares their first look

A Suicide Squad anime was always going to be something that would make people interested, and the recent trailer by Wit Studio has done just that. The DC Comics villains team is going to be adapted into an anime by Wit Studio, known for their work with titles such as Spy X Family or Attack on Titan. So, there are a lot of reasons for excitement.

On that front, the teaser is already making a lot of waves and the appearance of Harley Quinn and The Joker was its biggest highlight. Therefore, it is not surprising to see that fans online were very vocal about their excitement regarding the project.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Suicide Squad anime series.

Reactions on Twitter regarding the trailer of the Suicide Squad anime

It was announced this Monday that there is going to be a Suicide Squad anime, sparking a lot of excitement for the project. The trailer was a major reason for that, with lots of fans excited to see Harley Quinn and The Joker, especially in anime format, which is a first for both characters.

rohani_alip 🇮🇩 🇲🇾 @rohani_alip



Tapi jujur idk how i feel knowing that's it's an isekai... gw kgk pernah suka apapun isekai twitter.com/screentime/sta… ScreenTime @screentime DC has announced a new Suicide Squad ISEKAI, an all-new original anime series



In collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio



DC has announced a new Suicide Squad ISEKAI, an all-new original anime seriesIn collaboration with Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studiohttps://t.co/VRWIApw6w4 OMG???? The suicide squad comics are the funnest and goofiest stuff ever, an anime is a FASCINATING ideaTapi jujur idk how i feel knowing that's it's an isekai... gw kgk pernah suka apapun isekai OMG???? The suicide squad comics are the funnest and goofiest stuff ever, an anime is a FASCINATING ideaTapi jujur idk how i feel knowing that's it's an isekai... gw kgk pernah suka apapun isekai 😓 twitter.com/screentime/sta…

Avery Merrick @MarioEmmet Just when you think they’ve done it all, DC Comics Suicide Squad goes the anime route. Just when you think they’ve done it all, DC Comics Suicide Squad goes the anime route. https://t.co/wFSWTmCLsp

bubblenungee @bubblesarchives i’m more inclined to watch suicide squad anime than live action i’m more inclined to watch suicide squad anime than live action

The trailer focuses mainly on the character of Harley Quinn in the midst of her usual escapades and it also shows The Joker driving around in what presumably could be Gotham City, with some glimpses of the two characters together. It also shows the character of Amanda Waller, who is usually the one that sets up the Suicide Squad.

As of this writing, there are no further details about the story or the focus that it is going to have. The title of the Suicide Squad anime is Suicide Squad Isekai, so it could mean that that is the genre this project is looking at. For those that don't know, isekai is the anime genre where characters are taken to a different reality for an adventure, usually this being a fantasy setting.

Suryak @Suwuyak DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first teaser for the ‘SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI’ anime has been released. The first teaser for the ‘SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI’ anime has been released. https://t.co/oiwE3MWYci Never knew I wanted a suicide Squad anime so badly untill now. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm… Never knew I wanted a suicide Squad anime so badly untill now. twitter.com/DiscussingFilm…

A Shot. @justashottt_ First look at ‘SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI’, a new anime from WIT Studio and Warner Bros. Japan. First look at ‘SUICIDE SQUAD ISEKAI’, a new anime from WIT Studio and Warner Bros. Japan. https://t.co/gfIOeas23Z

While the recent trailer has proven to be quite popular among fans, this is still early stages of the project and there isn't a lot of information regarding the storyline, the voice actors, how many episodes is going to have, and so on. Therefore, this is fittingly just a teaser of what is to come in the near future.

The appeal of the Suicide Squad

ronk-e 🦇 @imbatmanong suicide squad anime got me intrigued 🤔 suicide squad anime got me intrigued 🤔

The Suicide Squad is one of the most interesting properties when it comes to DC Comics. While the series has had a lot of changes over the years, the run made by writer and artist John Ostrander is usually the most popular, especially because it was the one that was adapted into films in 2016 and 2021.

Basically, the series is centered around minor DC villains that have been given an offer by government figure Amanda Waller: If they can accomplish a series of missions they are assigned, they can regain their freedom. However, the missions are so dangerous there is a very good chance of them dying in the process.

A Suicide Squad anime is going to have to cover that sense of danger and tension, since the classic comics had no qualms about killing some of the characters during each storyline.

