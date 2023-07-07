5 interesting facts about Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon

One of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Killers of the Flower Moon, has created quite a buzz among movie lovers. Scheduled to hit theaters on October 6, the Martin Scorsese film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone in lead roles.

Based on a book, the story of Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around the unfortunate murders of Osage Native Americans that were committed in the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s, which can be linked to the oil that was discovered on tribal land.

Martin Scorsese is no stranger to gritty storylines that are more than just entertainment, and Killers of the Flower Moon is a good example of that. The film focuses on a sensitive topic, and there is a lot of pressure to present it correctly. But fans are confident that if anyone can live up to the expectations, it would have to be Scorsese.

Given that Killers of the Flower Moon received a standing ovation at Cannes 2023, where it was first premiered, it would be safe to assume that Scorsese and his dream team have been able to do justice to the story.

5 facts about Killers of the Flower Moon that Scorsese fans will find intriguing

1) A book on the same topic was nominated for Pulitzer Prize

Both books have accounts of the Osage murders (Image via Amazon)

Movie lovers are well aware that Killers of the Flower Moon is based on American journalist David Grann's critically acclaimed nonfiction book. Released in 2017, it is called Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI. Upon its release, the book garnered a lot of attention because it captured a part of American history that many don't know about and included accounts from actual Osage tribe members.

But it is interesting to note that this wasn't the first book that was written about the Osage murders that took place in Oklahoma. Chickasaw author Linda Hogan also wrote about the topic in her book, Mean Spirit. It was well-received by critics and was nominated for the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 1991.

2) Scorsese's dream team

Martin Scorsese has had a long and illustrious career in the film industry. A man of his stature has worked with some of the greatest in the industry, so it's not unexpected that he has favorites. With regard to the cast, this will be the sixth time that Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese have worked together on a feature film. Then there is Robert De Niro, who has also worked with Scorsese on multiple films. In fact, Killers of the Flower Moon will mark their tenth collaboration.

Not only that, but there are many familiar faces behind the camera as well. This includes editor Thelma Schoonmaker, producer Emma Tillinger Koskoff, and soundtrack producer and composer Robbie Robertson, all of whom have worked with Scorsese on earlier projects.

3) Inputs from members of Osage Nation

When depicting a sensitive topic on screen, it is always good to make sure that all bases are covered. The Osage murders are not a work of fiction and actually took place in the 1920s, which means that the team had to ensure that whatever was depicted on screen was rooted in facts.

It was revealed that the team did consult with members of the Osage Nation, and they helped make positive changes to the film. In an interview for Variety, the star of Killers of Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone, commented on how the film benefited from the same.

"The work is better when you let the world inform the work."

4) Brendan Fraser is part of the cast

Fans are Brendan Fraser are quite excited that he will be joining the cast of Killers of the Flower Moon. There is no doubt that Fraser is immensely talented. After all, he is the first Canadian to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Over the years, he has proven that he has the skills to keep viewers entertained and intrigued.

The actor will play the role of W. S. Hamilton, the corrupt attorney who works for William Hale, played by Robert De Niro.

5) Killers of the Flower Moon has a $200 million budget

There are many big-budget films that come out every year. However, most of them require a lot of quality special effects. The fact that Killers of the Flower Moon has such an enormous budget even though it doesn't play with special effects is definitely interesting.

Movie lovers will have to wait for an answer to that one because it will only be evident after they can watch the final result on the big screen.

There is still a long time till October, but these fascinating facts about Killers of the Flower Moon prove that it will be worth the wait.

Poll : 0 votes