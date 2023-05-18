Is Killers of the Flower Moon based on a true story? Details explored

After a long wait, Killers of the Flower Moon finally got a trailer ahead of its Cannes premiere on May 20, 2023. The retailer depicted almost all the major characters and gave a glimpse at the early 1920s Oklahoma. The epic Western crime drama film directed by Martin Scorsese has been a topic of discussion for a long time but did not receive many updates till the past couple of days.

Moreover, without a trailer, most fans were unaware of the subject of the film. This has never been a problem for Martin Scorcese, whose name is enough for viewers to flock to the theatres. However, with the trailer out, there is finally some sense of direction that was missing till now.

Killers of the Flower Moon will follow the true story of a series of murders of wealthy Osage people, which took place in Osage County, Oklahoma, in the early 1920s. The film is based on the non-fiction book titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. This is an important historical event that shaped how law enforcement functions today.

What is Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI about?

Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI follows the investigation into the murders of the Osage tribe members in northeastern Oklahoma following the discovery of large oil deposits under the land. The book got positive reviews and ended up being a bestseller.

As such, the film's story will closely resemble the real events that were described by American journalist David Grann in his third non-fiction book. The book's story also investigates the role of the newly formed FBI in this difficult investigation. According to the book, the count of the wealthy Osage victims crossed over 20, making it quite a prominent case in the history of America.

The film by Martin Scorcese will also follow a similar premise but with Di Caprio's character at the center of it all. The synopsis for the film, according to Wikipedia, reads:

"Members of the Osage tribe in northeastern Oklahoma are murdered under mysterious circumstances in the 1920s, sparking a major FBI investigation directed by a 29-year-old J. Edgar Hoover and former Texas Ranger Tom White, described by Grann as "an old-style lawman.""

Aside from Leonardo Di Caprio, the film stars an ensemble cast consisting of Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Robert De Niro. De Niro will appear in a Scorcese film for the seventh time with Killers of the Flower Moon.

The long-awaited Martin Scorcese film has been in development since March 2016 when Imperative Entertainment won the rights to adapt the book. Scorcese joined in 2017 with Di Caprio. Following this, a series of twists delayed the film by several years. The film is produced by Scorsese's Sikelia Productions and DiCaprio's Appian Way Productions, with the actor serving as an executive producer as well.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set to release theatrically in the USA on October 6, 2023, before premiering on Apple TV+ worldwide. It is yet to be seen if the film gets a global theatrical release before its Apple TV+ premiere.

