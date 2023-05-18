“So this movie DOES exist”: Fans relieved as Martin Scorcese’s Killers of the Flower Moon drops first trailer

After what seems to be an eternity, a trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon finally dropped ahead of its world premiere at the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023. This has been one of the most anticipated films for the last couple of years. Bringing back the pairing of Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorcese, who have achieved immense things together before, the film is set to premiere in theatres on October 20, 2023, by Paramount Pictures.

The trailer for Killers of the Flower Moon was the first major revelation from the production shortly after the release of a few pictures. Before that, fans were left wondering for a long time, often leading to widespread debates about the trailer's arrival.

A tweet reaction to Discussing Film's post about KOTFL trailer (Image via Twitter)

Out of everything that happened upon the trailer release, it seems that fans were most relieved on hearing something from the Taxi Driver director after what could be called "years of anticipation." This has led fans to comment on the trailer and how they have waited for so long in hopes of the same.

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ has been released.



The film releases on October 6 in theaters. The first trailer for Martin Scorsese’s ‘KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON’ has been released.The film releases on October 6 in theaters. https://t.co/MtgFlZP06A

As expected out from a film by Martin Scorcese, the film's trailer has amassed a large following before its release. The release of the trailer was met with a great reception as fans flocked in to share their excitement.

Evidently, there were also several fans who were quite tired of waiting for the trailer. The reactions also saw quite a relief from many of the fans.

Killers of the Flower Moon is an epic Western crime drama film adapted from the non-fiction book Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI by David Grann. Apart from Di Caprio, the film stars Jesse Plemons, Lily Gladstone, Brendan Fraser, John Lithgow, and Robert De Niro.

The film has been in development since 2016 and has gone through a lot of changes before its ultimate release. Apple TV+ has been confirmed as the primary distributor of the film. As of now, announcement regarding other OTT release dates has not been made official yet.

More details about Killers of the Flower Moon will be available soon as the date of release draws nearer.

