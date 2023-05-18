Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon: Trailer, release date, cast, and everything to know so far

Killers of the Flower Moon is a brand new and highly absorbing Western epic crime drama movie that is all set to have its world premiere this Saturday, May 20, 2023, at the 76th Cannes Film Festival before getting released in selected theaters on October 6, 2023. The movie has been gleaned from renowned author David Grann's highly celebrated 2017 book, titled Killers of the Flower Moon: The Osage Murders and the Birth of the FBI.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has acted as the director of the movie. He has also served as the screenplay writer for the movie, along with six-time Academy Award-nominated screenplay writer Eric Roth.

Killers of the Flower Moon revolves around a set of chilling murders in 1920s Oklahoma in the Osage Nation, which was committed right after oil was found on the land of the tribals.

The official teaser trailer for the upcoming Martin Scorsese movie was launched on May 18, 2023. Ever since the trailer was released, it has already begun to receive a lot of positive attention from the audience due to its intriguing plotline and incredible cast. Without further delay, let's jump right in to find out all about the new movie ahead of its world premiere.

Killers of the Flower Moon will arrive in theaters on October 20, 2023, in the United States

What to expect from Killers of the Flower Moon?

A still from Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via IMDb)

As mentioned earlier, the highly anticipated new Martin Scorsese crime drama movie will hold a world premiere at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival on May 20. It will arrive on selected screens this year on October 6. However, the movie will make its debut in theaters in the United States on October 20, 2023.

Later on, the movie will also be available for streaming exclusively on Apple TV+. However, the release date of the movie on the streaming platform is yet to be revealed.

A brief official synopsis for the movie, given by Rotten Tomatoes, reads as follows:

"Based on David Grann's broadly lauded best-selling book, "Killers of the Flower Moon" is set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the movie below:

The official synopsis and trailer provide the audience with arresting hints and glimpses of what to expect from the upcoming movie. By the looks of it, it is evident that the movie will be full of some pretty hair-raising series of incidents. Viewers will witness a set of brutal murders occurring in the tribal community of the Osage Nation in Oklahoma during the 1920s.

These murders will spark a huge mystery within the tribal land. The movie will also display an extensive and intense investigation conducted by the FBI into these murders. Thus, it's safe to say that viewers are in for a striking new movie.

The cast members of the new movie explored

A still from Killers of the Flower Moon (Image via IMDb)

The cast list for the movie entails:

Leonardo DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart

Jesse Plemons as Tom White

Robert De Niro as William Hale

Lily Gladstone as Mollie Burkhart

Brendan Fraser as W. S. Hamilton

Tantoo Cardinal as Lizzie Q

John Lithgow as Prosecutor Leaward

JaNae Collins as Reta

Cara Jade Myers as Anna Brown

Jillian Dion as Minnie

Louis Cancelmi as Kelsie Morrison

William Belleau as Henry Roan

Jason Isbell as Bill Smith and several others

Don't forget to watch Killers of the Flower Moon, which will arrive in US theaters on October 20, 2023.

