"It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on"- Lily Gladstone opens up on her Titanic and Leonardo Di Caprio fandom

Lily Gladstone was already a fan of Leonardo Di Caprio and acquainted with his work before becoming co-stars in Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon.

Years and years before Gladstone almost outshined her 49-year-old costar in Scorsese's latest Western drama, Killers of the Flower Moon, where the 37-year-old actress got to play one of the most pivotal characters of the film opposite him, she had been a life-long fan of Di Caprio and especially his work Titanic.

Titanic was many a young fan's entrance into the world of Leonard Di Caprio, with the actor cementing himself as an industry legend with his portrayal of Jack Dawson in James Cameron's iconic disaster drama. For Lily Gladstone, this may not have been the exact case as she was already familiar with Leo's work, but she was still a huge fan of Titanic, and it held a special place in the actress's memory.

Speaking about this to PEOPLE, Gladstone said:

“I loved that movie. It was one of the first things I spent my allowance on. I pre-ordered the double VHS set from Toys ‘R’ Us when that was still around....I remember the Blockbuster commercial, [with store employees] hearing the crowd of young women approaching,...[The workers] set the Titanic on the shelf, and then you hear all the young ladies, and they're like, ‘Uh-oh, here they come.”

But Gladstone admitted that she wasn't really a part of the Leo fever that took over once Titanic was released. She added:

"I loved that movie for the film and for Kate Winslet. Leo was great in it because Jack Dawson was great."

She went on to recall how she was always a fan of Di Caprio since before Titanic.

"I had been a fan of Leo long before that"- Lily Gladstone on her long-term Leonardo Di Caprio fandom

It's quite wonderful when fans turn into co-workers, and for Lily Gladstone, this has been quite the journey. After the great success and overwhelming critical response of Killers of the Flower Moon, it is safe to say that Gladstone really made it and made it in a way to remember, alongside her childhood idol, Leonardo Di Caprio.

Speaking about her Leo fandom stretching beyond and earlier than Titanic, Lily Gladstone recalled:

"I had been a fan of Leo long before that. My first film that I watched him in was, I can't remember which one came first, but it was either What’s Eating Gilbert Grape or This Boy's Life...I loved Romeo + Juliet."

She also went on to add that The Man in the Iron Mask was her favorite Di Caprio movie of the time. Since she was already sure she was going to pursue acting following this, Leonardo Di Caprio's work as King Louis XIV and his twin brother captivated a young Lily Gladstone.

She added:

"I already knew at that point I wanted to be an actor...and getting to see one actor play that kind of duality, it was really cool."

Years later, Gladstone made a name for herself in the industry and eventually landed on Martin Scrosese's ambitious project, which paid off greatly.

Killers of the Flower Moon is yet to premiere on Apple TV+.