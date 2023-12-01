New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023: Complete list of winners

In a surprising but well-deserved twist at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023, the best actor honor went to Franz Rogowski for his portrayal of a charming yet selfish character in Ira Sacks' drama Passages. In the film, he played a character named Tomas.

In a super competitive field, Rogowski came out on top, beating out big names like Cillian Murphy, Ryan Gosling, Paul Giamatti, and Leonardo DiCaprio. It just goes to show that his performance stood out among the rest.

It's really commendable that they're recognizing Rogowski's awesome and multi-layered performance in Passages. It's not what fans would typically expect, but they're giving credit where credit is due and showing that his character has a lot of depth and complexity.

Scorsese's Killers of The Flower Moon blooms: Best film and best actress awards

No surprises here; Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon snagged the top prize for Best Film at the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023. And to add to the excitement, Lily Gladstone, the film's leading lady, walked away with the Best Actress award, kickstarting her award season with a bang.

Even though the first part of the movie duo Barbie and Oppenheimer, also known as 'Barbenheimer', didn't get much attention, Christopher Nolan came out on top and won Best Director in the second half.

The praise for Killers of the Flower Moon confirms how amazing it is as a movie and how Scorsese continues to make a big impact on the industry. And with Gladstone's win, she's going places in the world of acting awards.

Top honors across categories: The complete list of winners for New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023 had a bunch of different awesome movies and actors getting recognized for their amazing work. Not just the big awards, but other categories also gave props to different parts of making movies.

Best Screenplay: Samy Burch for May December Best Supporting Actress: Da’Vine Joy Randolph for The Holdovers Best Supporting Actor: Charles Melton for May December Best Foreign Language Film: Anatomy of a Fall Best Cinematography: Hoyte van Hoytema for Oppenheimer Best Nonfiction Film: Menus-Plaisirs – Les Troisgros Best First Film: Past Lives Best Animated Film: The Boy and the Heron

Karen is the force behind Film Forum (Image via Evelyn Freja)

The New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023 also gave a shoutout to Karen Cooper for her amazing career as the director of the Film Forum. She was honored with a special award for her incredible leadership and creative contributions over the past fifty years.

Also, the ceremony gave recognition to up-and-coming talents, and Mick Gaw (NYU) and Katherine Prior (Brooklyn College), who are undergraduate and graduate students, respectively, were lucky enough to receive scholarships.

At the New York Film Critics Circle Awards 2023, filmmakers and performers were recognized for their incredible contributions, promising an exciting and impactful year in cinema that brought together different genres and cultures.