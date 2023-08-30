7 exciting films to watch out for at the Venice International Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival in Italy opens its doors to cinephiles today, and will continue to enthrall movie lovers with its excellent line-up of movies till September 9, 2023. One of the oldest film festivals in the world, it has continued to celebrate quality movies and talented filmmakers from around the world every year, and this year's edition promises to be no different.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing 2023 SAG-AFTRA strike, this year's Venice International Film Festival will likely witness fewer American celebrities on the red carpet, but festival goers are hoping that they will still be able to spot industry stalwarts from other parts of the world.

As always, the lineup of the 80th Venice International Film Festival is a treat for cinephiles who are always on the lookout for compelling new cinema that leaves a lasting impression.

Priscilla, Poor Things, and five other movies showing at Venice International Film Festival that cinephiles should not miss out on

1) Priscilla

It is not suprising that movie lovers are talking about this film, that will premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival. Especially after the success of Elvis, it is clear that the audience is fascinated with the exciting life story of the world-famous rock and roll star.

Directed by Sofia Coppola, Priscilla will throw light on the titular character's side of the story, and her bond with the musician. Cailee Spaeny dons the role of the protagonist, while Elvis is played by Jacob Elordi. Movie lovers can look forward to a realistic portrayal of the events that transpired between the two as the script takes inspiration from a memoir written by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon.

2) Society of the Snow

The closing film of the 80th Venice International Film Festival, Society of the Snow focuses on the Uruguayan 1972 Andes flight disaster. Directed by J. A. Bayona, this Spanish survival movie is based on Pablo Vierci's book that shares accounts of the survivors of the crash, many of whom Vierci knew personally since childhood.

A well-known incident in world history, most people have heard or read about the challenges that the survivors had to face in order to stay alive, including resorting to cannibalism. However, it is expected to be a very different experience seeing it recreated on-screen, complete with stunning cinematography and memorable performances, making it an unmissable watch at the Venice International Film Festival.

3) Bastarden (The Promised Land)

Bastarden (The Promised Land) is one of the films competing for the Golden Lion at the 80th Venice International Film Festival.

Directed by Nikolaj Arcel, the movie centres around Ludvig Kahlen (Mads Mikkelsen), a poor soldier who wants to gain wealth and power by cultivating the barren Jutland heath under the King's request. However, he finds that he first has to deal with a formidable enemy, Frederik De Schinkel (Simon Bennebjerg), the ruthless, power-drunk landowner who believes the land to be his.

The trailer that gives a peek into the all-consuming chaos that ensues between Ludvig and Frederik should be enough to get cinephiles intrigued.

4) Maestro

Another movie competing for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival, Maestro features Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in lead roles. The story is based on the life of Leonard Bernstein, an extremely talented and successful American composer. It also explores the relationship he shared with his wife, Felicia.

While many know about Bernstein's work, this movie will take a deeper dive into his personal life and relationships. Not to mention, personal revelations and endearing relationships always make for interesting cinema.

5) Poor Things

If you have a fascination for sci-fi, then this is the movie that you want to look out for at the Venice International Film Festival. Directed by Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things focuses on Bella (Emma Stone) who has been resurrected by scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). However, she runs off with a lawyer named Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo) and embarks on a journey of self-discovery.

An interesting premise and a talented array of stars in lead roles have raised expectations for this film. Weird but captivating, the trailer makes it evident that Poor Things will offer viewers a unique cinematic experience.

6) Evil Does Not Exist

Evil Does Not Exist will premiere at the Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2023 (Image via IMDb)

Both Maestro and The Promised Land have stiff competition from others films that are competing for the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival, including Evil Does Not Exist, directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi.

The plot centres around Takumi, a single father, who lives a simple but content life with his daughter in a remote rural village. But the serenity is threatened when the community has to deal with a new company that has land development plans in the area.

Endearing family and community dynamics, combined with a message of ecological repercussions of rampant development, are some of the reasons why Evil Does Not Exist deserves a watch.

7) Explanation for Everything

Directed by Gábor Reisz, movie lovers should make a point to catch the world premiere of Explanation for Everything at the Venice International Film Festival.

Set in Budapest, it focuses on a high school student named Abel who is having a hard time concentrating on his exams. He tries to come to terms with the fact that he is in love with his best friend and that his history graduation exam has turned into a scandal that has got the whole nation talking.

Hoping to capture the reality of a divided country through the eyes of a young student, this Hungarian film will surely give movie lovers a lot to talk about after the screening.

The 80th Venice International Film Festival's lineup is impressive, to say the least, but it won't be possible to attend every movie screening, which is why you should come up with a list for the unmissable ones. Further, no must-watch list for Venice International Film Festival should miss out on these seven titles.