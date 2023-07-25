"How fast is he pumping out these movies!": Fans shocked as Wes Anderson's The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar sets Venice Film Festival premiere

Wes Anderson, who is considered one of the most prominent modern auteurs in cinema, has managed to captivate fans for decades with his films, establishing his signature style that is beloved across the globe. One of the other great qualities of the director is his persistence. He has time and again managed to find incredible stories to depict to the screen, and has often done so at a breathtaking pace.

However, his upcoming medium-length film, The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar, adapted from Roald Dahl's story of the same name, comes a little too quickly after the release of his much anticipated Asteroid City, which consisted of a star-studded cast and an impressive premise.

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

Just months after the release of Asteroid City, Wes Anderson announced that The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar will make its debut at the Venice International Film Festival, much to the surprise of fans, who could not figure out how Anderson was doing this so quickly.

Wes Anderson's speed amazes fans as he sets the date for The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar's Venice International Film Festival debut

DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

Wes Anderson's style has always been a matter of great wonder for fans across the world. However, now it seems that the rapid speed of the director making new films has also become one of the things that fans get to marvel about.

Moreover, Anderson has also revealed plans for future films, leading fans to further question how he is doing all this so fast. Thus, following the announcement of The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar's Venice International Film Festival debut, fans of the filmmaker took to their social media to comment on the same.

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (Image via Twitter)

Interestingly, one of the things to take into consideration when talking about Wes Anderson's lightning pace is that The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar is less than an hour long, which could explain how he could make it in the same year as Asteroid City.

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Ralph Fiennes, Dev Patel, Ben Kingsley, Rupert Friend, and Richard Ayoade.