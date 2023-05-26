What is Wes Anderson's Asteroid City all about? Plot, release date, and everything we know so far

Wes Anderson's highly anticipated sci-fi romantic comedy movie, Asteroid City, is all set to hit select theaters on June 16, 2023. It will get a wider release on June 23, 2023. The film is set during the 50s and focuses on a Stargazer convention, where various students and parents convene, but things soon take a chaotic turn in quintessential Wes Anderson style.

The movie features an ensemble cast that features the likes of Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Edward Norton, and many others who play major roles. Anderson has penned the screenplay of the film. Roman Coppola and Anderson are credited with the story.

Wes Anderson's Asteroid City: Viewers can expect a blend of romance, comedy, and drama

The official trailer for Asteroid City was released on March 29, 2023, and it offers a peek into Wes Anderson's bizarrely gorgeous world replete with quirky and fascinating characters.

The trailer opens with a series of bizarre events as some of the main characters are introduced. Featured prominently in the trailer are actors like Jason Schwartzman, Scarlett Johansson, and Tom Hanks.

Overall, it maintains the classic Wes Anderson tone whilst also displaying his visual command. Along with the trailer, Focus Features, the official distributors of the film, also put out a description that reads:

''ASTEROID CITY takes place in a fictional American desert town circa 1955. The itinerary of a Junior Stargazer/Space Cadet convention (organized to bring together students and parents from across the country for fellowship and scholarly competition) is spectacularly disrupted by world-changing events.''

Based on the trailer and synopsis, viewers can expect a classic Wes Anderson cinematic experience that blends elements of romance, comedy, drama, and family in his own unique style. Not many other details about the plot are known at this point.

The movie premiered at Cannes a few days back, where it received highly positive reviews from critics, who praised the film's stunning visuals, characterization, and ambitious storyline, among other things.

A quick look at Asteroid City cast

The comedy flick stars Jason Schwartzman in one of the major roles as Augie Steenback, a war photographer and a widower. Not many other details pertaining to his character are revealed at this point, but based on the trailer, he seems to be playing a prominent role and it'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Apart from Asteroid City, Schwartzman has starred in several other Wes Anderson movies like The Darjeeling Limited, The Grand Budapest Hotel, Moonrise Kingdom, and more.

Starring alongside Schwartzman in another important role is the iconic Scarlett Johansson, who plays the character of Midge Campbell, a popular actress. Scarlett looks impressive in the trailer and it'll be interesting to see how she fits into Wes Anderson's unique cinematic vision.

Her other memorable acting credits include Match Point, Lost in Translation, The Prestige, and many more. The remaining cast members include actors like:

Tom Hanks as Stanley Zak

Edward Norton as Conrad Ear

Bryan Cranston as the host of a TV show

Tilda Swinton as Dr. Hickenlooper

Steve Carell as a motel manager

Asteroid City will be released in select cinemas on June 16, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes