"Let’s get the Emmy": Fans already root for Scarlett Johansson to win Emmy as actress gears up to make her TV debut in Just Cause

Scarlett Johansson is set to make her TV debut with Just Cause, according to Deadline. The limited series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video, is reportedly based on noted author John Katzenbach's acclaimed novel of the same name. A release date for the show has not yet been set.

Ever since the announcement, fans on Twitter have been expressing their excitement. One user wrote, ''Let's get the Emmy,'' implying that they expect Johansson to win an Emmy for her work in the upcoming show.

A fan's reaction to Scarlett Johansson's new show (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

Netizens thrilled as Scarlett Johansson gears up for TV debut in Amazon's Just Cause

Several fans took to Twitter to share their views on Scarlett Johansson making her debut on television with Amazon's new series, Just Cause. While some expressed unbridled enthusiasm for the show, others stated that the actress will win an Emmy for her work in the new show.

Check out some of the reactions on Twitter:

Fan reactions (Image via Twitter/Sportskeeda)

As per Deadline, Scarlett Johansson will play the protagonist of the series, Madison Cowart, a reporter covering the final few days of a prisoner before being executed. The series comes from writer Christy Hall, best known for Daddio and I'm Not Okay With This.

Johansson also serves as one of the executive producers of the show, along with Christy Hall, Jonathan Lia, and Keenan Flynn. Johansson had earlier played the role of Sean Connery's daughter in Arnie Glimcher's cinematic adaptation of Just Cause.

The 1995 flick features Connery and Laurence Fishburne in key roles, along with Johansson, Kate Capshaw, Ed Harris, and Blair Underwood, among others, playing significant supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics but turned out to be a commercial success.

A quick look at Scarlett Johansson's recent works

Scarlett Johansson appeared in the 2021 hit Marvel flick Black Widow, wherein she essayed the titular role and garnered widespread critical acclaim for her performance. The movie delves deep into protagonist Natasha Romanoff's tumultuous past. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per Marvel:

"In Marvel Studios' action-packed spy thriller "Black Widow," Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises."

The description further reads,

"Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger."

The film also stars several other prominent actors, including Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov, and William Hurt as Thaddeus Ross, among many others, in pivotal supporting roles.

Apart from Black Widow, Johansson starred in Taika Waititi's critically acclaimed movie Jojo Rabbit as Rosie Betzler, for which she received high praise from fans and critics.

Over the years, Johansson has been a part of many classics like Match Point, Under the Skin, Lost in Translation, and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, to name a few. She is widely regarded as one of the most successful stars in Hollywood.

