Maestro: Release date, cast, plot, and everything to know about Bradley Cooper's biographical drama

Maestro will showcase the lives and impact of composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre. The movie promises a compelling story, outstanding acting, and a moving depiction of love and creativity.

It will have its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival before being shown in theaters and on Netflix. Alongside Bradley Cooper as the lead, producers Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg are also part of the stellar cast.

This movie is scheduled to hit theaters on November 22, 2023. Along with competing for the Golden Lion Award at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, it will also be made available on Netflix on December 20, 2023. The 61st New York Film Festival announced Maestro as the Festival's spotlight gala film.

Maestro will hit theaters in November 2023

A still from the upcoming movie (Image via Netflix)

From August 30 to September 9, Maestro will make its world debut at the Venice Film Festival. On November 22, it will be released in theaters this year. The cast's involvement in promoting the film is doubtful because of ongoing strikes, even though the movie is anticipated to garner positive reviews from critics.

A star-studded cast

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein, Carey Mulligan as Felicia Montealegre (Image via Netflix)

Bradley Cooper portrays Leonard Bernstein in Maestro, while Carey Mulligan plays Felicia Montealegre, a figure whose accent is Chilean-American and has caused controversy among Latinx people.

The cast, including Matt Bomer and Maya Hawke, aims to give depth and realism to the characters and provide an emotionally impactful representation of the complicated connections that influenced Bernstein's life.

We will also see Sarah Silverman as Shirley Bernstein, Michael Urie as Jerome Robbins, Miriam Shor as Cynthia O'Neal, and Alexa Swinton as an older Nina Bernstein.

The plot

This film will explore Leonard Bernstein's 25-year marriage to actress Felicia Montealegre and their journey. The movie examines the emotional journey of its protagonists while examining familial relationships and romantic interactions.

It is referred to as a love letter to life and art that highlights the highs and lows of Leonard Bernstein's professional life.

The synopsis of the movie reads:

"Maestro is a towering and fearless love story chronicling the lifelong relationship between cultural icon Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein. A love letter to life and art, Maestro, at its core, is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein (Image via Netflix)

In addition to showing the images, aesthetics, and on-screen chemistry between Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan in Maestro, Netflix recently released a teaser video. Solid performances and the stylized historical era of the movie are highlighted.

The picture continues to generate excitement despite Cooper's absence from the Venice Film Festival. The romance of Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre will surely come to life thanks to the excellent ensemble.

The complicated bond between Leonard Bernstein and Felicia Montealegre is explored in this biographical drama by Bradley Cooper. It has outstanding performers and a compelling tale, making it a possible candidate for awards this year and is sure to make cinematic history.