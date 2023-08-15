"Best Picture incoming": Fans predict Oscar for Bradley Cooper after Maestro trailer release

In a time when it is increasingly difficult to satisfy fans, the trailer for Maestro, Bradley Cooper's second feature film, has managed to garner considerable positive response following its drop. Set to release on Netflix late this year, the biographical film will chronicle the relationship between American composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

The trailer of the film, which also reveals that it was produced by two of the biggest names in the history of cinema, Martin Scorsese and Steven Speilberg, has managed to impress fans to the point where they are already discussing Maestro as an Oscar contender. This has also been reported by several media outlets, with all claiming that the upcoming film will work wonders at the next Academy Awards.

A tweet reply to DF's post about Cooper's upcoming film (Image via X)

Maestro's trailer has received an almost unanimously positive response from fans, who are more than excited about the upcoming film.

Fans envision Oscar nominations for Maestro ahead of release

While it is common for fans to put a film on a pedestal after it releases, it is quite rare to see such a great response with only the trailer being revealed. The beautifully shot, edited, and acted-out trailer seems to be perfect, as per fans.

Moreover, Bradley Cooper's previous film, A Star is Born, starring Lady Gaga opposite the veteran actor, also made a splash at the Academy Awards, bagging multiple nominations and winning some. Fans feel that this past record increases the possibility for Maestro to make its mark in the same manner.

The film will additionally star Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, Sarah Silverman, Michael Urie, Gideon Glick, and Miriam Shor, among others.

Ahead of the Netflix release, Maestro is set to premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival, where it will compete for the Golden Lion on September 2, 2023.