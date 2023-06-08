“Looks like a Bioshock character”- Fans left amazed with Willem Dafoe’s first look in Yorgos Lanthimos’ Poor Things

Yorgos Lanthimos is all set to return with his latest film, Poor Things, later this year, and excitement is running quite high. On June 8, 2023, the film received an official trailer that gave a glimpse into the surreal world of Lanthimos' new romantic comedy. The trailer also showed some of the biggest names in Hollywood, such as Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, and Emma Stone.

Alongside the trailer, the production house revealed a set of first-look photos of the leading actors, much to the amazement of fans across the world. Among which, Willem Dafoe's look seems to have captured the imagination of most. Dafoe is quite popular in the film circuit due to his affinity for challenging roles and his chilling portrayals, which have ranged from Thomas Wake in The Lighthouse to Norman Osborne in Sam Raimi's rendition of Spider-Man.

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

With these new photos that gave a detailed look at the actor in Poor Things, many fans took to social media sites like Twitter to comment and compared his look to some pop culture phenomenons. Many also suggested that the veteran actor should take up the role of Joker at least once.

Fans praise Willem Dafoe in Poor Things as his first-look pictures surface

DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

Given Lanthimos' affinity to the absurd things and Dafoe's commitment to his roles, it was always going to be something bizarre and brilliant when the two decided to collaborate.

While there were first-look images of many actors from Poor Things released today, it seems that Dafoe became the center of attention because of his offbeat look. Moreover, many praised the make-up artists for bringing out such perfection on the screen.

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

A reply to DF's post about Willem Dafoe's role in the upcoming Lanthimos film (Image via Twitter)

Poor Things will follow a young woman who, after being resurrected by an unorthodox scientist, lives a life free of the prejudices of her time. The film is based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Alasdair Gray. It is set to premiere theatrically on September 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes