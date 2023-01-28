Willem Dafoe in talks to star in Robert Eggers' Nosferatu remake

Talks are going around that Willem Dafoe will be reuniting with director Robert Eggers once more after The Lighthouse for the director's latest project, which will be a remake of Nosferatu.

In this remake, Nosferatu will be a gothic tale of a haunted young woman in 19th-century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire who is obsessed with her and stalks her, haunting her with untold horror.

Read on to know more about Willem Dafoe in this latest dark drama.

What do we know about Nosferatu?

a @thisisnotahmad robert eggers..... wait a minute hold AWN robert eggers..... wait a minute hold AWN https://t.co/wAvhvAhLtp

It has already been confirmed that Lily Rose-Depp, Bill Skarsgard and Nicholas Hoult are on board for Eggers' remake, which he will be writing and directing. Joining as producers for the project are Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Eggers, Chris Columbus, and Eleanor Columbus.

The upcoming movie is Eggers' reimagining of the 1922 silent German Expressionist film called Nosferatu and is a haunting tale of obsession that takes a dark turn.

As of now, there is no confirmation as to who will play what role, but it can be estimated that Skarsgård, Hoult, and Depp will be playing characters based on Count Orlok, Thomas Hutter, and Ellen Hutter respectively.

Given Dafoe's twisted villain roles, it is also possible that he may have been cast as a version of Knock, Count Orlok's minion. Depp will play the role of the young woman who is being haunted by the ancient vampire.

Robert Eggers has been developing the Nosferatu remake since 2015, with Harry Styles and Anya Taylor-Joy previously being cast in the However,ject. But they were dropped due to scheduling conflicts.

The production has brought in new leads and Willem Dafoe is one of them. Now that the cast has been more or less confirmed, we can expect the project to pick up pace. As of now, we have no release date or any further details regarding Eggers' Nosferatu.

About Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe is a four-time Oscar-nominated actor who has made his mark in pop culture for his menacing portrayal of Norman Osborn/Green Goblin in Sam Raimi's Spider-Man. The actor reprised his role in the MCU's multiverse movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Willem Dafoe’s upcoming projects include Poor Things and And. He is also in the cast of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City and the French thriller The Man in the Basement. His other upcoming projects include Vasilis Katsoupis’ Inside and Walter Hill’s Dead for a Dollar.

The actor has also frequently collaborated with auteur filmmakers for some sophisticated projects. He recently starred in the 2019 film The Lighthouse alongside Robert Pattinson, which was also written and directed by Eggers. Dafoe also joined the director for the Viking epic, The Northman, with Alexander Skarsgård.

Eggers expressed how much he loved working with Willem Dafoe when he made known his wish for him to star in his Nosferatu. It appears that the dream has been realized with both the director and actor reuniting once more for another epic movie.

Dafoe's casting in the Nosferatu remake is also a hark back to his starring role in the 2000 film Shadow of a Vampire, where he played the lead, Max Schreck, the actor who played Count Orlok in the original Nosferatu. His performance nominated Dafoe for a second Oscar nomination in the category of Best Actor in a Supporting Role.

Watch this space for more about Robert Eggers' Nosferatu

Poll : 0 votes