5 popular Mark Ruffalo movies to watch while you wait for All The Light We Cannot See

Mark Ruffalo's upcoming Netflix title, All the Light We Cannot See, has recently dropped its first trailer on YouTube. It is an upcoming limited drama series set to release on Netflix on November 2, 2023. Shawn Levy is set to direct the four-part series which is inspired by Anthony Doerr's Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. The cast will include notable actors like Mark Ruffalo, Hugh Laurie, Louis Hofmann, Lars Eidinger, Marion Bailey, and Aria Mia Loberti in pivotal roles.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the views of the author.

Set during World War II, the series revolves around two teenagers, Marie-Laure and Werner Pfennig. As Werner is forced to join the Nazi Regime, his path crosses that of Marie-Laure in occupied France.

Popular for his role as the Hulk in the MCU, Mark Ruffalo will get to show off his incredible acting prowess in the period piece. The trailer shows immense promise and will probably be among the most anticipated titles of the year.

Mark Ruffalo in All the Light We Cannot See (Image via Netflix)

With over 30 years of experience in the industry, Mark Ruffalo is a seasoned veteran who has worked in countless successful films. In this article, we explore some of his best works that you can watch while waiting for All the Light We Cannot See to release.

Foxcatcher, Spotlight, and more - 5 of Mark Ruffalo's best movies that should be on your watchlist

1) Foxcatcher

Foxcatcher (Image via Sony Pictures)

Foxcatcher is a biographical psychological sports drama from the house of Sony Pictures Classics. Directed by Bennett Miller, the film is based on the events revolving around John du Pont and the murder of David Schultz. It takes inspiration from Mark Schultz's memoir, Foxcatcher: The True Story of My Brother's Murder, John du Pont's Madness, and the Quest for Olympic Gold.

The cast for the film featured talented actors like Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carell, and Channing Tatum as the central characters. Foxcatcher received critical acclaim for its performances, writing, and direction and went on to receive multiple nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards.

Set in the 1980s, Foxcatcher follows Mark Schultz as he struggles to make ends meet after winning the gold at the 1984 Olympics. When Du Pont approaches Mark and offers him the opportunity to train at his state-of-the-art wrestling facility, Foxcatcher, Mark jumps at the chance to prove himself and earn Du Pont's admiration.

As Mark becomes enmeshed in Du Pont's world, he begins to see the darker side of his benefactor's personality. Du Pont, who is socially awkward and desperate for validation, becomes increasingly possessive and erratic, leading to a tragic outcome that shakes the wrestling community to its core.

2) Spotlight

Spotlight (Image via Open Road Films)

Spotlight is a biographical drama from Open Road Films that was released in 2015. Directed by Tom McCarthy and written by Josh Singer alongside McCarthy, the film received critical acclaim for its accuracy, writing, and performance of the cast. The film also won multiple accolades including Best Picture and Best Original Screenplay at the 2016 Academy Awards.

The film had an ensemble cast that included prominent actors like Mark Ruffalo, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, John Slattery, Liev Schreiber, Stanley Tucci, and Brian d'Arcy James among others.

Based on true events, Spotlight follows a team of investigative journalists from The Boston Globe as they uncover a massive scandal of child molestation and cover-up within the local Catholic Church. As the team delves deeper into the story, they face intense resistance from the Church and the community and must navigate the delicate balance between exposing the truth and respecting the privacy of those affected.

3) Zodiac

Zodiac (Image via Paramount)

Zodiac is a mystery thriller from the house of Paramount Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures. David Fincher directed the movie with a screenplay by James Vanderbilt, which was based on two of Robert Graysmith's books, Zodiac and Zodiac Unmasked.

The cast featured Robert Downet Jr., Mark Ruffalo, and Jake Gyllenhaal in pivotal characters alongside Brian Cox, Anthony Edwards, Chloë Savigny, Elias Koteas, and others in supporting roles. It is considered one of Fincher's finest works.

Based on one of America's most perplexing unsolved crimes to date, Zodiac tells the story of the serial killer who terrorized the San Francisco Bay Area in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

Robert Graysmith is a San Francisco Chronicle cartoonist who becomes obsessed with the case of the Zodiac Killer, and Dave Toschi is a San Francisco Police Department inspector assigned to the case. As the Zodiac's murders continue, Graysmith and Toschi become entangled in the case, leading to personal and professional consequences.

4) Begin Again

Begin Again (Image via Weinstein Company)

Begin Again is a musical comedy-drama from the house of The Weinstein Company. The film was written and directed by musical specialist John Carney and premiered at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. Most of the music in the film was composed by Grammy-winning artist Gregg Alexander.

The film cast Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo as the central characters alongside Adam Levine, Hailee Steinfeld, Catherine Keener, James Corden, and others in supporting roles. It was a commercial success, grossing over $65 million against a budget of only $8 million.

Begin Again revolves around Gretta, a singer-songwriter, and Dan, a music producer, as they navigate the music industry and their own lives. After Gretta's boyfriend gets signed on by a major record label and cheats on her, she decides to leave New York City. However, she is convinced by her friend to perform at an open mic night, where Dan hears her sing and is immediately captivated by her talent.

Together, they embark on a journey to produce an album on their own terms, recording tracks in various locations around New York City. As their collaboration deepens, Gretta and Dan's personal lives also begin to intersect, leading to unexpected developments.

5) Now You See Me

Now You See Me (Image via Lionsgate)

Now You See Me is a heist thriller film from the house of Lionsgate. Directed by Louis Leterrier, the movie was released in 2013 to largely positive audience feedback. Although critics were skeptical of the way the story ended, the film became a commercial success, grossing over $350 million worldwide. The film also won the People's Choice Award under the Favorite Thriller category.

The film featured a prominent cast that included talented actors like Mark Ruffalo, Jesse Eisenberg, Isla Fisher, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman, and Mélani Laurent in pivotal roles.

Now You See Me follows four magicians who are brought together to become the "Four Horsemen" who pull off a series of daring heists during their performances, all while staying one step ahead of the law.

The group is assembled by a mysterious benefactor and tasked with carrying out a series of seemingly impossible heists to prove their worth. As the FBI and Interpol close in on the Horsemen, they must overcome various obstacles, outsmart their pursuers, and unravel the secrets of their enigmatic benefactor.

Mark Ruffalo's iconic character, The Hulk, from the MCU (Image via Marvel)

Having worked in the industry for such a long time, Mark Ruffalo has no doubt become an extremely versatile actor who delivers some amazing performances. If you loved the puny Bruce Banner behind the angry green Hulk in the MCU, you should dheck out some of his other works.

Poll : 0 votes