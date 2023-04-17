Why did Morgan Freeman call Black History Month an insult? Mongrels comment sparks controversy online

American actor Morgan Freeman sparked controversy online after he made some comments expressing his dissatisfaction associated with the terms "Black History Month" and "African-American." In an interview with The Sunday Times, published on April 15, the 85-year-old personality expressed his views on race.

He said:

“Two things I can say publicly that I do not like. Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?”

He continued by stating that the title "African-American" is also an insult, adding black people "have had different titles all the way back to the n-word."

“I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African-American.’ What does it really mean? Most Black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

He said that, in contrast, people don't call themselves Euro-Americans but rather Italian-Americans or Irish-Americans.

Internet divided on Morgan Freeman's Black History Month comments

Morgan Freeman's views on Black History Month and the term African-American went viral and left the internet divided.

Several users hailed the actor for stating facts and putting black people under one umbrella. Others slammed Morgan Freeman for being "irresponsible" with his words and using the word Mongrels.

Aside from commenting on Black History Month and the term African American, Morgan Freeman also shared his views on why representation is important in films and TV shows.

“When I was growing up there was no ‘me’ in the movies. If there was a black man in a movie he was funny. Until Sidney Poitier came and gave young people like me the idea that, ‘OK, yes, I can do that.’”

Morgan entered the entertainment industry in the aftermath of the Hays Code, a censorship list that prohibited, among other things, ridicule of the clergy and interracial alliances. It was overturned in 1968. Morgan then added:

“The change is that all people are involved now. Everyone. LGBTQ, Asians, black, white, interracial marriages, interracial relationships. All represented. You see them all on screen now and that is a huge jump.”

Morgan Freeman will next appear in 57 Seconds, Sniff, Hate to See You Go, Gunner, and Lioness.

