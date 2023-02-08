"Disgusting and irresponsible": Joe Rogan's antisemitic remarks explored as podcast host comes under fire 

Joe Rogan has landed himself in deep waters after passing some antisemitic remarks on his popular podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

In a recent episode, which featured Krystal Ball and Saagar Enjeti, the host commented on how Jewish people are not into money, and then went on calling it “ridiculous.” He also sarcastically compared the same to Italians not being into pizza, calling it “fu*king stupid.”

All of this comes after Rogan showered his thoughts on Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 tweet that Israel’s defenders in the U.S. were motivated solely by money, wherein he stated:

“It’s crazy. Did you see him sitting next to Ilhan Omar, where she’s apologizing for talking about it’s all about the Benjamins? Which is just about money. She’s talking about money. That’s not an antisemitic comment, I don’t think that is. Benjamins are money.”

After the statement, Krystal Ball agreed that Omar should have apologized for his tweet, adding:

“But can you not talk about the influence of money in DC? I mean, there's a very obvious reason why for my entire life there's been a uni-party consensus vis-à-vis the Israeli government.”

The comments made by the host and his guests did not seem to sit well with netizens, as many called them out online:

“This is indefensible”: Netizens react to Joe Rogan’s anti-Semitic comments strongly

Podcast personality Joe Rogan faced the wrath of internet users when he made some anti-Semitic comments on his podcast recently.

Calling it “indefensible,” many social media users reacted to the situation on Twitter. Check out a few of these tweets below:

At the moment, neither Rogan nor any of his recent guests have commented on the statements made on the show or apologized. Furthermore, the 55-year-old had earlier claimed a few episodes back that he had long ago stopped “paying attention to the comments” that came for his show, adding:

“Look, I love you guys. I'm just not reading your s***.”

While social media at the moment is flooded with people demanding an apology from Joe Rogan and the guests, it is unclear as to whether or not the trio will be responding to the backlash.

A brief look into Joe Rogan and his old relationship with controversies

This isn't the first time that Rogan has landed himself in trouble due to some of his publicly-made statements; the podcaster has been in numerous controversies over the course of his years-long career.

Last year, during one of his podcast episodes, he repeatedly used the N-word, which resulted in a lot of slamming by many celebrities and social media users. Ultimately, the 55-year-old podcaster ended up apologizing for his comments. However, he also claimed that the footage was “taken out of context.”

He was also in the news some time back as many alleged that Rogan was spreading misinformation regarding COVID-19 and vaccines. All of this also led to artists like Neil Young removing their music from Spotify.

