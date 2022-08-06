5 things you didn't know about Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan is a comedian, actor, television presenter on Fear Factor, UFC color commentator, and host of The Joe Rogan Experience, one of the world’s most popular podcasts.

The podcast was founded in December 2009 by Joe Rogan and Brian Redban. But it wasn't until 2015 that it became popular around the world. Rogan also holds two black belts, one in Taekwondo and the other in Jiu Jitsu.

Rogan, who was born on August 11, 1967, in Newark, New Jersey, has a large fan base for the diverse discussions he hosts on his platform, which range from comedy, politics, science, philosophy, and feminism. But with increasing fame, he has also lost some of his fans as a result of certain stances that he has taken over the years.

The podcaster, who often finds himself embroiled in controversies, turns 55 this year. On that note, let's have a look at five lesser-known facts about Joe Rogan:

1) He is related to My Chemical Romance's band members

In an October 2019 episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, Rogan revealed his connection with the My Chemical Romance band. According to what Rogan said, the band's lead vocalist Gerard Way and bassist Mikey Way are his second cousins, although he has never met them.

2) He suffers from vitiligo

Rogan has suffered from an autoimmune condition called vitiligo for many years. The long-term skin condition can affect the skin in any part of the body and is characterized by patches of the skin losing its pigmentation.

The affected patches of skin become white and usually have sharp margins. Rogan stated that the condition has affected the skin on his hands and feet.

3) He has a floating sensory deprivation tank

Joe Rogan is known to use float therapy as a means of invoking the inner subconscious mind. He owns a floating sensory deprivation tank which he uses to relax and meditate.

According to him, his experience with meditation in the sensory deprivation tank has improved his overall performance in various physical and mental activities.

To function, the device is first filled with water, which is then heated to body temperature. Then about 800 pounds of salt is added. After that, one can enter the tank and relax.

4) He supports the legalized use of cannabis

Rogan supports the legalized use of cannabis as he believes it has numerous benefits. Apart from this, he also supports the use of various LSD, psilocybin mushrooms, and DMT. He believes these psychedelic drugs can help in the exploration and enhancement of the subconscious mind.

Rogan has also hosted a documentary film called The Union: The Business Behind Getting High. He was featured in the documentaries Marijuana: A Chronic History and The Culture High. Rogan also presented the 2010 documentary DMT: The Spirit Molecule.

5) His pet dog has an Instagram account

Joe Rogan is an animal lover. He has a chicken coop, multiple cats, and a lovely golden retriever named Marshall Mae Rogan. Rogan has previously owned other dogs in addition to Marshall.

Marshall has his own Instagram account. It goes without saying that Joe is extremely close to his pet, and often takes him out on walks. Additionally, he also loves dressing him up for cute photographs.

Rogan has nearly 2000 episodes on his podcast, the clips of which can be frequently found on the internet.

