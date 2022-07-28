"All you've done is live your life" - Joe Rogan describes the devastating impact of dropping atom bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki

Joe Rogan has expressed his disdain towards the controversial pair of bombings that devastated Japan.

During episode #1848 of the Joe Rogan Experience, the renowned podcaster discussed the dangers of nuclear warfare with guests Francis Foster and Konstantin Kisin.

According to Rogan, it's concerning to think that cities with innocent people could get wiped out just because their country is at war.

In an attempt to paint a picture of how horrific a bombing could be, Rogan spoke about the infamous bombings of Japanese cities Hiroshima and Nagasaki during World War II. The UFC commentator reflected:

"That was a completely untargeted city in the sense that it's not like there's an army there, they were shooting at us and we were shooting at them. They just nuked cities. The kind of death and destruction that must've happened on those days. To be a person who is an innocent person living under this regime in this city and [to suffer] the consequences for something that you've done nothing [about]. All you've done is live your life... And then your entire world is obliterated."

On August 6, 1945, the United States dropped an atomic bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima, which "pulverized everything in the explosion’s immediate vicinity" and killed 70,000 people, according to Britannica.com. Another bomb was dropped on Nagasaki three days later, wiping out 35,000 to 40,000 more.

The act forced the Japanese imperial army to surrender and accept the terms of the Potsdam Declaration. However, it is still a hotly-debated topic today whether the bombings were justified or acts of war crime.

Joe Rogan's guest warns that AI could speed up the planet's destruction

Konstantin Kisin, one of the guests on the aforementioned Joe Rogan Experience episode, warned that the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) could lead to mass destruction. The political commentator said:

"Five thousand years ago, there was no technology that could've destroyed the planet. Now there is, right? And that is gonna continue. Our ability to destroy the planet is only gonna get greater. It's gonna take a smaller mistake to destroy the planet as technology gets more sophisticated."

Kisin added that it's inevitable that governments will invent AI that aids world destruction before there are safety measures in place. Rogan agreed with the guest and expressed his own worries about nuclear weapons.

