Is Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk solo movie happening? New update all but confirms

The MCU seems to be getting another step closer to becoming a full house as all characters, including the Hulk and Namor, may be returning to Marvel for good. It is well known that Universal Pictures owns the rights to make solo films starring Hulk and Namor, which explains why another Hulk film hasn't been made since The Incredible Hulk.

Last we heard, Wakanda Forever producer Nate Moore confirmed during a sit-down with The Wrap that Namor was still owned by Universal. But over the last couple of years, rumors regarding another Hulk solo movie have been circulating around the internet.

Now, another update on the matter has corroborated the story of Disney regaining complete rights to the Green Goliath and Namor.

Is World War Hulk one step closer to happening?

World War Hulk movie (Image via Marvel)

Marvel fans have been complaining about Hulk’s transformation from a savage monster into a much less powerful Smart Hulk. However, several internet sources claim that Marvel has been saving the green giant's best self for another solo outing based on the World War Hulk comic storyline.

Now, according to a hint from Wall Street analyst Jason Bazinet (via The Wrap), Disney could be very close to acquiring the film rights to both Namor and the green giant. As per Bazinet, these two powerhouses could return in exchange for Disney potentially selling off its 67% stake in Hulu.

Hulk and Namor in the MCU (Image via Marvel)

As of now, Comcast (who also owns NBC Universal) is a viable candidate to buy out Disney’s stake in Hulu. And the likes of the Green Goliath and Namor could also be used as bargaining chips to lock in the sale completely.

Disney CEO Bob Iger also claimed that “everything is on the table right now”, when he spoke about Disney selling off its two-thirds stake in Hulu. He said:

“Everything is on the table right now, so I am not going to speculate whether we are a buyer or a seller of [Hulu]. But I obviously have suggested that I’m concerned about undifferentiated general entertainment, particularly in the competitive landscape that we are operating in, and we are going to look at it very objectively and expansively.”

Managing both Disney+ and Hulu is becoming a little too much for Disney, and it's clear that all of their premium family-friendly content is saved for Disney+. So, Disney selling off its stake will be a pretty lucrative idea if the Green Goliath and Namor come back in return for it.

The setup for a solo Namor project has already been placed in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, but Marvel has been secretly setting up another movie featuring not one, but many Hulks!

How Marvel is getting ready for World War Hulk

Smart Hulk and Skaar in She-Hulk (Image via Marvel)

The MCU may have too many cards to deal with right now, but they are also ready for a World War Hulk movie. A few elements of the World War Hulk storyline have already been adapted, with the green giant being sent to Sakaar and the latter's son, Skaar, recently being added to the mix.

However, these elements have been drastically altered in general, and the same should be expected of any future solo film starring the Green Goliath. We already have Bruce Banner, She-Hulk, Skaar, and the Abomination. Either Captain America: New World Order or Thunderbolts will also introduce the Red Hulk, played by Harrison Ford.

So the MCU already has five Hulk-like characters, and a sixth could be added if Marvel decides to use Amadeus Cho's Hulk in future stories. With New World Order bringing back Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, one can be sure that the upcoming Captain America outing could lead us directly into the World War Hulk movie that features a Hulk Royal Rumble!

