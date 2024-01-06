Where to watch Anatomy of a Fall online? Streaming options for all countries explored

After snagging the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, the film Anatomy of a Fall has made a big impression on movie screens. Viewers loved the film's storytelling skills and were eagerly awaiting to watch it at home. The film can now be rented or bought on Prime Video or Apple TV.

Anatomy of a Fall is a courtroom drama starring Sandra Huller, whose character is suspected of having killed her husband. The film dives into the complexities of a marriage that is falling apart, keeping the viewers hooked on the captivating story. Both critics and audiences loved the film, which made it the top-grossing foreign-language film in the US after the pandemic.

The film is directed by Justine Triet and she co-wrote the screenplay with Arthur Harari. Apart from Sandra Huler, the film also stars Swann Arlaud, Milo Machado Graner, Samuel Theis, and Antoine Renartz.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the film Anatomy of a Fall.

On which platform is Anatomy of a Fall available for streaming?

Anatomy of a Fall brings its captivating courtroom drama to various streaming platforms, giving viewers the freedom to choose where they want to watch.

Fans can buy or rent the film on popular platforms like:

Apple TV

Prime Video

Microsoft Store

Amazon Video

Google Play Movies

YouTube

Vudu

Spectrum On Demand

This film was a hit at the Cannes Film Festival (Image via screengrab of the film)

With its wide availability, people can easily watch the story whenever they want. After premiering in France in August 2023 and making a splash at the Cannes Film Festival in May, this film still has a hold on audiences.

The movie was only shown in a few theaters in the US in October 2023, which means it stuck around for quite a while, allowing fans to soak up its charm on the big screen.

Is Anatomy of a Fall based on a true story?

This French thriller from 2023, written by Justine Triet and Arthur Harari, isn't based on a true story. Featuring Sandra Hüller and Swann Arlaud, takes viewers on a wild ride through the world of fiction as it unravels a complicated criminal case.

The movie dives into how tricky it is to find the truth, showing how people make up stories based on their own opinions and not having all the facts. It's about Sandra, played by Hüller, who gets put on trial for killing her husband, but in the end, she gets found not guilty.

It is intentionally mysterious, allowing viewers to come up with their ideas and giving them a lot to think about. Triet's film is a fascinating exploration of storytelling that breaks the rules and keeps things open-ended.

How does the Anatomy of a Fall end?

The film ends as a decision is finally reached in the courtroom

The intense movie wraps up with an exciting courtroom decision. Sandra is cleared of any charges in her husband Samuel's killing.

In an unexpected turn, the jury decides that Samuel's death was a suicide, but the mysterious details surrounding it remain unresolved. This courtroom drama, directed by Justine Triet, skillfully messes with the viewers' moral compass and blurs the line between what's real and what's just speculation.

Sandra might be in trouble because of some interesting evidence suggesting that her husband may have died in a fight, but there are some strange things about how the events were re-enacted.

Anatomy of a Fall purposely doesn't give all the details about Samuel's death, so it's up to the audience to deal with the unanswered questions and the uncertainty of what's right.

