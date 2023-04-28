AKA review: The latest French spy thriller on Netflix is emotionally heavy

AKA is the latest addition to Netflix's list of French action thrillers. The highly-gripping film made its arrival on Friday, April 28, 2023, exclusively on Netflix. Alban Lenoir and Morgan S. Dalibert have acted as writers for the Netflix film, while the movie has been directed by Dalibert. As stated in the brief official synopsis for AKA, released by Netflix:

"A steely special ops agent finds his morality put to the test when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss' young son."

Since the crime drama film debuted on Netflix, viewers have been quite curious to learn how Netflix's AKA has turned out. The film is centered around a cold-hearted special ops agent who ends up having a change of heart while working undercover for a deadly mission.

The movie is a fine blend of emotionally driven and action-packed sequences. Despite some dull moments within the story, the movie presents itself as an exhilarating spy thriller.

A review of AKA on Netflix: A French action-thriller that showcases the emotional aspects of an undercover agent

Netflix's AKA depicts the story of a relentless and brutal special ops agent named Adam Franco. It dives straight into Franco's dilemma after he starts developing a highly emotional connection with a young boy named Jonathan, the son of a criminal syndicate boss Victor Pastor. Franco and Jonathan develop a strong bond after the former is assigned to kill one of Victor's associates, Moktar Al Tayeb, an alleged terrorist.

The writers of the movie, Lenoir and Dalibert have done an amazing job of writing the screenplay for the movie in such a way that it is compelling. Although it is primarily an action thriller, the script puts its main focus on the emotional bond between Adam and Jonathan.

This makes the movie quite refreshing to watch. It intensely showcases the emotional turmoil any secret agent has to go through while on an undercover mission. Thus, the writing of the movie is one of the biggest highlights of it.

The slow pace in the middle of the movie slightly affected an otherwise promising direction

A still from AKA (Image Via IMDb)

The director of the French movie, Morgan S. Dalibert, has done a great job of capturing the story in a well-thought-out and captivating manner. He has leveled up the story by framing each scene in a way that appeals to the audience. The way he has captured the emotional aspects of the story is quite compelling to witness.

Several sequences are well executed by the director. These include a scene where Helene recalls how Adam took an individual's life and the one where Adam thinks about the hotel attack. It also includes the one where Adam rushes to save Jonathan or the one where Moktar asks Adam for his last wish

However, where the movie falls short is its inconsistent pacing, especially in the middle section of the movie. Quite a few scenes feel repetitive and dull to watch. Apart from this flaw, the movie can be considered a standout in this popular spy action thriller genre.

Riveting acting performance by the lead actor Alban Lenoir

A still from AKA (Image Via IMDb)

Well-known actor Alban Lenoir plays the lead role of Adam Franco in the Netflix movie. The actor has done an incredible job of portraying the character with intensity and thoughtfulness. He has delved deep into the role to bring out all the emotional nuances that his character possesses on screen.

In multiple scenes throughout the film, Alban Lenoir as Adam Franco has given absolutely praiseworthy performances. He was great in the scene where Franco grants Moktar's wish to say his final goodbye to his daughter or the one where the character saves Jonathan from his bullies in school.

The scene where he warns Natalya about her activities and asks her to leave the place or the one where he saves Helene's life is also one that is praiseworthy.

Other supporting cast members for AKA entail Thibault de Montalembert, Eric Cantona, Vincent Heneine, Noé Chabbat, Sveva Alviti, Saïdou Camara, Nathalie Odzierejko, Philippe Résimont, and a few others. They have also done a good job of portraying their respective characters, thus making the movie an engaging and watch-worthy spy thriller.

Don't forget to watch AKA, which is currently streaming on the popular streaming platform Netflix.

