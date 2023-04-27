Netflix's upcoming French crime thriller, AKA, is expected to drop on the streaming platform on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 3 am ET (tentative time). The film centers around a special ops agent who goes on an undercover operation to take down a notorious mobster.

However, things get complicated when he forms an affectionate bond with the mobster's son. The movie depicts the various challenges and dangers that he navigates to infiltrate a world of crime and violence, whilst also exploring his inner demons.

It stars Alban Lenoir in the lead role, along with various others portraying significant supporting characters.

Netflix's AKA tells the tragic story of a morally conflicted special agent

Netflix dropped the official trailer for AKA on March 30, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous thrilling events set to unfold in the new movie. The trailer opens with an intriguing voiceover that wonderfully sets the tone for the movie. It says:

''No one knew he was in the country. We need to find him.''

The trailer briefly depicts several gripping action sequences from the film and promises intense drama that fans of crime thrillers would certainly love. Alongside the trailer, Netflix has also shared the official synopsis of the movie, which states:

''A steely special ops agent finds himself in a moral crisis when he infiltrates a crime syndicate and unexpectedly bonds with the boss's son. Alban Lenoir stars alongside footballer-turned-actor Éric Cantona in this emotionally-charged action thriller.''

Based on the official synopsis and trailer, fans can look forward to an engaging and powerful character study of a man who's morally conflicted as he's torn between taking down a criminal and betraying the bond he shares with the gangster's son.

Who stars in AKA? Cast details explored

AKA stars prominent French actor Alban Lenoir in the lead role as Adam Franco. Adam is a highly efficient and resilient special ops agent who goes undercover in order to take down a notorious criminal.

As he infiltrates a violent and treacherous world of crime and violence, he unexpectedly forms a special bond with the gangster's son, complicating his life as he's torn between his affection for the mobster's son and his obligation to perform his duty.

Alban Lenoir looks brilliant in the trailer, perfectly portraying his character's determination and resilience with remarkable ease. Viewers can expect him to deliver a powerful performance in the movie.

Apart from the upcoming action thriller, Alban Lenoir has appeared in quite a few shows and films over the years like The Colors of Fire, Kaamelott: The First Chapter, Cheyenne & Lola, and many more.

Featuring alongside Lenoir in another important role is actor Eric Cantona, who's believed to be playing the role of the mobster. He looks in terrific form and it'll be interesting to see how his character would be explored in the movie.

Eric Cantona is a former footballer who later ventured into acting. His notable acting credits include Le colosse aux pieds d'argile, Inhuman Resources, and The Traveller, to name a few. The remaining cast members include Sveva Alviti, Nathalie Odzierejko, Philippe Résimont, and many more.

Don't miss AKA on Netflix on Friday, April 28, 2023.

