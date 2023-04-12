3 new Netflix documentaries to watch in April 2023

Netflix is undoubtedly one of the most popular streaming services in the world, providing audiences with a diverse range of content. Ranging from blockbuster movies to binge-worthy TV shows, the OTT platform has an extensive arsenal

Alongside fictional titles, Netflix also hosts a huge number of non-fiction content. The documentaries and docu-series available on the platform cover a wide range of topics, from true crime and politics to science and the environment.

With a quarter of the year gone by, Netflix has already released some great titles for its subscribers. As we approach April, the streaming platform is set to release an exciting new lineup of documentaries for enthusiasts.

3 documentary titles from Netflix to keep you hooked in April

1) American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Date of release: April 12, 2023

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing (Image via Netflix)

The Boston Marathon bombing was one of the most heartbreaking instances of domestic terrorism that took place in America. The incident took place on April 15, 2013 near the finish line of the annual Boston Marathon on Boylston Street near Copley Square. Two homemade bombs were detonated seconds apart, killing three people and injuring well over 200 others.

Commemorating 10 years of the incident, Netflix is set to release American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing on April 12, 2023. The three-part documentary explores in detail the tragedy that took place that day.

Directed by Floyd Russ, the documentary utilizes a combination of cell phone footages, CCTV videos, recollections from bystanders, law enforcement and the people who knew the perpetrators of the crime.

It also shines light on the following days of intense search which finally led to the bombers being located. American Manhunt also puts forth the question of whether the unsolved case of the Waltham triple murder was also connected to one of the bombers involved.

2) Longest Third Date

Date of release: April 18, 2023

Longest Third Date (Image via Sportskeeda)

Longest Third Date is an upcoming documentary from Netflix that focuses on the relationship of a new couple during the COVID-19 lockdown. The documentary has been directed by Brent Hodge and is being termed as a "modern rom-com and an unexpected social experiment."

The documentary revolves around an American couple who had just met and gone on their third date, but had to extend the date unforeseeably. Matt Robertson and Khani Le met on Hinge and decided to go on an impromptu vacation to Costa Rica for their third date. However, it all happened in March 2020, right before international lockdowns were initiated to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Can you get to know someone and fall in love during the most bizarre and uncertain time in the world?

Longest Third Date follows their adventures, experiences and the relationship that grew between them as they spent over two months with each other amidst the pandemic.

3) Chimp Empire

Date of release: April 19, 2023

Chimp Empire (Image via Sportskeeda)

Directed by Academy award winner James Reed and narrated by Academy award winner Mahershala Ali, Chimp Empire is a four-part docuseries that explores the Ngogo chimpanzee community of Uganda's Kibale National Park.

The Ngogo community is the largest known community of chimpanzees in the world, with 120 of them living together. Chimp Empire revolves around the colony and explores the social dynamics and power struggles that take place among its members. It documents their conflicts, personalities and politics as the community breaks into two factions and battles for superiority.

We have no idea what will happen now. Will they reunite peacefully? Will they go to war? We’d reached a historic moment. It was going to be new for science, and it also provided a really unique opportunity to film a story about this amazing, dramatic situation in the forest.

The aforementioned titles are three new documentaries from Netflix which will be released on its platform in April 2023. All of them seem full of promise and are sure to grab the attention of documentary enthusiasts across the world.

If you are in the mood to catch a true-crime documentary, a romantic social experiment docu-series, or a battle for power and supremacy in nature, Netflix has you covered.

