American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing on Netflix - Release date, air time, plot, and more details

With the arrival of the 10th anniversary of the Boston Marathon Bombing, Netflix has unveiled American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing, Floyd Russ’s new three-part documentary. The documentary will explore the tragedy that occurred on April 12, almost 10 years ago when terrorists bombed the marathon finish line in Boston.

The attacks were carried out by Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, who planted two homemade pressure-cooker bombs that killed three people and injured hundreds. Netflix is set to explore the tragic event and commemorate the victims of the incident by releasing a docu-series exploring the tragedy.

Everything we know about Netflix's American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Release date and how to watch American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing is set to release on Netflix on April 12, 2023, at 3:01 am ET. The three-part docuseries is a Netflix original and hence can only be watched on the streaming platform with a paid subscription.

All about American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing

Netflix's three-part series will take viewers back to the terrifying days that followed the Boston attacks by assembling a minute-by-minute retelling of the manhunt. The series will consist of closed-circuit videos, audio from police radio during the shooting, cell phone footage, and testimonies from police officers, FBI agents, and citizens who helped the authorities track down the killers and capture them.

The series has been helmed by Floyd Russ, who previously directed Netflix’s Malice at the Palace and Zion. Russ is also a co-executive producer of the series.

Commenting on the documentary, he said:

“The Boston Marathon Bombing is an iconic and tragic event in American history that preyed on our deepest fears and inspired acts of profound courage and heroism and this series is an attempt to memorialize what happened and why so that we can learn from it as a society ten years after it first shocked and riveted the world."

He continued:

"It’s been 10 years, but to this day, most people don’t really know what exactly happened that week, and most importantly, why would anyone do such a horrific thing? By diving into firsthand accounts of survivors, law enforcement and those who knew the bombers, we hope to bring a conclusive perspective to the event..”

About the Boston Bombing: Event and its Aftermath

On April 15, 2013, Boston's running community was devastated by the bombing at the finish line of the Boston Marathon, and 10 years later they still feel the effects of the tragedy.

Since the tragedy, race officials have tightened security by doubling the police force at the marathon site. The Boston Athletic Association has become more rigid with its public safety efforts on race days as well. Searching backpacks, limiting liquids, and disallowing unregistered runners from participating in the race were some of the precautions that have been taken.

Moreover, individuals like the Boston bombing survivor, Adrianne Haslet have tried to commemorate the lives lost in the tragedy by returning to the course. Haslet ran in the para athletic division with Olympic medalist Shalane Flanagan, and Diane Wozniak, another victim, and will also return to participate in the race 10 years later.

