FBI True season 2 on Paramount+: Release date, trailer, what to expect, and more details

FBI True season 2 will be released on April 11, 2023, on Paramount+. This high-paced documentary series will cover terrifying real-life cases that will be recounted by real agents. The first two episodes of the upcoming season will focus on the infamous Boston Marathon bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds of others, including 17 who lost limbs. The attack was orchestrated by two terrorists Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev.

The first season of the show had 15 episodes and covered several high-profile cases like Hanna Anderson's Kidnapping, San Bernardino Terrorist Attack, Golden State Killings, Benghazi Attack, Diane Wilkerson's Corruption, etc.

FBI True season 2 will show behind-the-scenes of two major US bomb attacks

From the above trailer, it can be expected that the upcoming documentary series will show behind-the-scenes accounts of real FBI agents who worked on cases that rattled the USA. Some big cases that will be coved are the Boston Marathon bombing, the Oklahoma City bombing, and New York's infamous "Mafia Cops".

Boston Marathon bombing

The Boston Marathon bombing took place during the annual Boston Marathon on April 15, 2013. Two terrorists, who also happen to be brothers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev and Tamerlan Tsarnaev, planted two homemade pressure cooker bombs, which detonated 14 seconds and 210 yards (190 m) apart at 2:49 pm, near the finish line of the race.

Three people died, hundreds were injured, and seventeen people lost their limbs. Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is currently on death row, while his brother died on April 19, 2013.

Oklahoma city bombing

On April 19, 1995, the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, was blown apart by domestic terrorists with the aid of trucks. It was the second deadliest act of terrorism on U.S. soil after the September 11 attacks in 2001.

The attack was perpetrated by two anti-government extremists and white supremacists named Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols. The blast occurred at 9:02 am and killed at least 168 people and injured more than 680 others. It destroyed more than one-third of the building and caused an estimated $652 million worth of damage.

Mafia Cops

The Five Families of the American Mafia hired two New York City Police Department (NYPD) detectives named Stephen Caracappa and Louis Eppolito. The duo carried out various tasks from the mob, like murders, kidnappings, witness tampering, obstruction of justice, money laundering, and narcotics dealing.

They were convicted in 2006, and sentenced to life imprisonment in 2009. Stephen Caracappa died in 2017 in prison, while Louis Eppolito passed away two years later.

The official synopsis of FBI True

FBI True Season 2 drops on April 11

Created by Craig Turk and Anne Beagan, FBI True documents what FBI agents come face-to-face when dealing with violent criminals, terrorists, and bomb attacks.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"What are real FBI agents thinking when they come face to face with the unimaginable? Can they save a hostage, apprehend a killer, and thwart a terrorist? FBI True takes viewers behind the scenes of the most compelling crime stories out there — the way real FBI agents talk with each other, elbows on the bar with the grit left in."

It continues:

"Audiences get an insider's look at the dangerous missions carried out by the FBI nearly every day. You think you know the case - but you’ve never heard them told like this. FBI True goes behind-the-scenes with real agents telling true stories of their most compelling, dangerous and infamous cases."

