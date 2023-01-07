“Racists never miss an opportunity”: George Santos white power symbol controversy explained amid online backlash 

Congressman-elect George Santos came under fire once again after he appeared to display a white power symbol in the House Chambers while casting his 10th vote to elect Rep. Kevin McCarthy as House Speaker on Thursday.

Several images and C-span footage from the House showed the politician unfolding his arms to reveal a sideways “OK gesture” on his left hand. Santos was previously seen standing in the chamber aisle with folded arms and a smirk on his face.

The Intellectualist @highbrow_nobrow



*Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein Newly elected freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) makes White power gesture as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.*Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein @evelynpix Newly elected freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) makes White power gesture as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.*Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein @evelynpix https://t.co/54LKgigoQx

When the clerk called his name during the vote, the Rep.-elect raised his right hand to reveal the gesture on his other hand before saying McCarthy’s name and quickly turning around to walk towards the back of the room.

The sideways “ok” sign has long been associated with white supremacists and has been dubbed a symbol of white power by the Anti-Defamation League.

Molly Ploofkins™ @Mollyploofkins Why is George Santos flashing white power signs during the House Speaker vote? Why is George Santos flashing white power signs during the House Speaker vote? https://t.co/k0kcFO6oge

As Santos’ photos and video clips surfaced online, Harvard Law School’s Cyberlaw Clinic instructor Alejandra Caraballo took to Twitter to point out his use of the gesture.

She referred to George Santos as “the guy who lied about everything” and alleged that he was a white supremacist who “flashed a white power hand symbol on the house floor”:

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ Jim Bourg @jimbourg Newly elected freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) makes gestures with his hands as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in the 10th round of voting for Speaker of the House on the 3rd day of Congress. Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein ⁦ @evelynpix Newly elected freshman Rep. George Santos (R-NY) makes gestures with his hands as he casts his vote for House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy in the 10th round of voting for Speaker of the House on the 3rd day of Congress. Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein ⁦@evelynpix⁩ https://t.co/gH5WV2ZXxb The guy who lied about everything turns out to be a white supremacist who flashed a white power hand gesture on the house floor. twitter.com/jimbourg/statu… The guy who lied about everything turns out to be a white supremacist who flashed a white power hand gesture on the house floor. twitter.com/jimbourg/statu…

Several social media users have also dubbed the Congressman-elect as “racist” in the wake of the incident:

George Santos has continued to keep a low profile ever since the revelation of his fake CV controversy.

The politician landed in hot waters last month after it was revealed that he lied about the key information mentioned in his resume, including his education, financial background, assets, professional history and heritage, among other things.

A look into the controversial white power symbol

The “ok” hand symbol, commonly known as a gesture to signify well-being, has also been defined as a symbol of hate depending on the context.

According to The New York Post, white supremacists started using the gesture in 2017 and it was later added to the Anti-Defamation League’s “Hate on Display” database in 2019. The database included 36 symbols, including the “ok” hand gesture.

The organization noted that the index finger-to-thumb sign, especially when used sideways, was associated with white supremacy and the far right.

Oren Segal, the director of the ADL's Center on Extremism, told NPR at the time that the “ok” sign has been used in memes and images promoting hate for several years on online message boards such as 4chan and 8chan:

“Context is always key. More people than not will use the OK symbol as just ‘OK.’ But in those cases where there's more underlining meaning, I think it's important for people to understand that it could be used, and is being used, for hate as well.”

As per Know Your Meme, in 2017 4chan users first launched a prank campaign and decided to flood social media with content linking the “ok” hand sign to the white power movement.

The gesture reportedly gained notoriety as a hate symbol after New Zealand mass shooter and white supremacist Brenton Tarrant flashed the sign in court. According to the Anti-Defamation League, the three fingers and circle made by the index finger and thumb represents “W” and “P,” which stands for “white power.”

Netizens reacts to George Santos making white power symbol in House Chambers

Netizens slammed George Santos for making white power symbol in the House (Image via Getty Images)

George Santos has continued to make news ever since he admitted to lying about his education, professional history, and financial assets on his resume. The Congressman-elect also came under scrutiny for confusing remarks surrounding his heritage.

Although he identified as a “proud American Jew” in his campaign letter, Santos later said he was raised a Catholic and not a practicing Jew. However, he maintains that he has always identified as Jewish and has often joked with friends about being “Jew-ish.”

More recently, George Santos landed in the middle of another controversy after making a white power symbol with his hands in the House Chambers while voting for Kevin McCarthy for House Speaker.

In the wake of the incident, several social media users took to Twitter to react to Santos’ gesture:

Alejandra Caraballo @Esqueer_ George Santos flashed a white supremacist hand gesture on the floor of the house and became besties with Marjorie Taylor Greene. They're not being subtle. George Santos flashed a white supremacist hand gesture on the floor of the house and became besties with Marjorie Taylor Greene. They're not being subtle. https://t.co/LfaeaSOFZA

W. Kamau Bell @wkamaubell “I joke all the time about how I’m not a white supremacist. I’m a white supremacist-ish.” - George Santos “I joke all the time about how I’m not a white supremacist. I’m a white supremacist-ish.” - George Santos https://t.co/bitENJ8KTW

techlozenge (Dan/he/him)💙 🇺🇦🏳️‍🌈 @techlozenge



Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein George Santos throws a white power sign as he takes the oath of office. I can’t say what I think about this p.o.s. because I’d be banned.Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein @evelynpix George Santos throws a white power sign as he takes the oath of office. I can’t say what I think about this p.o.s. because I’d be banned. Reuters Photo by Evelyn Hockstein @evelynpix https://t.co/yqinmkER2P

Just a Guy☮️💙 @ClarkADavidson No words for this picture taken of George Santos.

It looks like a combination of a Nazi salute and a white power symbol.

I don't think this is accidental. He didn't realize that he was going to be on camera.

This is the newest member of the Republican congress.

Stunning No words for this picture taken of George Santos.It looks like a combination of a Nazi salute and a white power symbol. I don't think this is accidental. He didn't realize that he was going to be on camera. This is the newest member of the Republican congress. Stunning https://t.co/sqJluAqW9h

Sandi Bachom @sandibachom Oh look, a Proud Boy flashing the white power sign like George Santos. Oh look, a Proud Boy flashing the white power sign like George Santos. https://t.co/Wibptw6kmf

🌻🦋💙Alex💙🦋🌻 @AlexButterfly01 George Santos is liar and a criminal who poses using a white supremacist symbol. Perfect Republican. George Santos is liar and a criminal who poses using a white supremacist symbol. Perfect Republican. https://t.co/ioJCjsmYNj

Todd Alcott @toddalcott If you want to know "Why do Republicans let lying clowns like George Santos stay in Congress, here's your answer: he's giving the "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist" salute, in public, on the floor of Congress. If you want to know "Why do Republicans let lying clowns like George Santos stay in Congress, here's your answer: he's giving the "it's okay, I'm a white supremacist" salute, in public, on the floor of Congress. https://t.co/CAJuYD0ccN

Ankeith Prince @AnkeithPrince Logging off for the rest of the night, knowing I’m going to wake up with a white supremacist representing me in Congress. Resign @Santos4Congress Logging off for the rest of the night, knowing I’m going to wake up with a white supremacist representing me in Congress. Resign @Santos4Congress

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if George Santos will address the white power controversy in the days to come and explain his reasoning behind using the symbol.

Poll : 0 votes