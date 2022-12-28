“Do you have no shame?”: Tulsi Gabbard rips into George Santos over fraud resume, leaves the internet in awe 

Tulsi Gabbard recently slammed George Santos over the latter’s controversy surrounding his fraud resume and falsified information about his educational, professional and financial background.

The former Hawaii representative spoke to Santos while filling in for Fox News’ Tucker Carlson and asked, “Do you have no shame?”:

“If I were one of those in New York’s 3rd District right now, now that the election is over, and I’m finding out all of these lies that you’ve told, not just one little lie or one little embellishment — these are blatant lies — my question is, do you have no shame?”

Tucker Carlson @TuckerCarlson Rep.-elect George Santos to Tulsi: I can explain. Rep.-elect George Santos to Tulsi: I can explain. https://t.co/dOXDadkpCA

Gabbard reiterated her statement and also questioned Santos about his expectations of receiving support from the people of America:

“Do you have no shame? And the people who are now, you’re asking to trust you to go and be their voice for them, their families and their kids in Washington?”

George Santos immediately responded to Gabbard, calling out Democrats and Joe Biden in the process:

“Tulsi, I can say the same thing about the Democrats. Look at Joe Biden. Joe Biden has been lying to the American people for 40 years. He’s the president of the United States. Democrats resoundingly support him. Do they have no shame?”

Aaron Rupar @atrupar George Santos goes full whataboutism after Tulsi Gabbard asks him, "Have you no shame?" George Santos goes full whataboutism after Tulsi Gabbard asks him, "Have you no shame?" https://t.co/ImoxLLJL6b

However, Tulsi Gabbard replied that the situation is not about the Democrats but the people who trusted the Congressman-elect.

Tulsi Gabbard questions George Santos' heritage controversy

During George Santos' interview with Tulsi Gabbard at Tucker Carlson Tonight, the broadcaster highlighted the controversy about the former's Jewish heritage and read a letter from his campaign in which the latter claimed to be a “proud American Jew.”

In response, Santos explained that even though he was raised a Catholic, his heritage is Jewish and he has joked among close circles that he is “Jew-ish”:

“My heritage is Jewish. I’ve always identified as Jewish. I was raised as a practicing Catholic. Not being raised a practicing Jew, I’ve always joked with friends and circles, even within the campaign, I’d say, guys, I’m ‘Jew-ish.’ Remember, I was raised Catholic.”

Mike Sington @MikeSington Tulsi Gabbard, filling in for Tucker Carlson, lets lying Representative-Elect George Santos have it in scathing takedown interview. (Video: Fox News) Tulsi Gabbard, filling in for Tucker Carlson, lets lying Representative-Elect George Santos have it in scathing takedown interview. (Video: Fox News) https://t.co/9zHf7IvQfy

Tulsi Gabbard then mentioned that George Santos shared “blatant lies” and noted that “a lie is not an embellishment.” She then questioned the politician about saying he worked at Goldman Sachs and Citigroup and asked if his association with the firms is “debatable or just false.”

Santos replied by saying that his professional background “debatable” and “not false at all.”

He added that he can “sit down and explain” what he did in “private equity” and “capital insurance” while servicing the organizations as “limited partners” but claimed that the discussion would be “way over the American people’s head.”

Gabbard immediately pointed out that Santos “insulted” the intelligence of the American people by making the comment.

When the politician said that he could explain the situation better if given more time, Gabbard concluded the interview by saying that Santos owes time to the people of New York’s 3rd Congressional district who trusted him with their votes:

“Congressman-elect Santos, we’ve given you a lot of time. I think the time that is owed is to the people of New York’s 3rd. It’s hard to imagine how they could possibly trust your explanations when you’re not really even willing to admit the depth of your deception to them.”

Aaron Rupar @atrupar George Santos's Fox News interview was a complete disaster. Check out how it ended. George Santos's Fox News interview was a complete disaster. Check out how it ended. https://t.co/XOyPvwbijX

George Santos’ resume controversy came to light after The New York Times published a story revealing that the Republican has lied about his education, assets, finances, philanthropic activity and work history in his CV.

Following nearly three days of silence, Santos addressed the discrepancies in his resume and confessed to lying about key information.

Twitter reacts as Tulsi Gabbard tears into George Santos

Netizens were left stunned as Tulsi Gabbard grilled George Santos during Fox interview

Republican House Rep.-elect George Santos has continued to make news ever since the lies on his resume were revealed in public.

In the wake of his confession, former Hawaii Representative and broadcaster Tulsi Gabbard called out Santos as the latter appeared in his first televised interview since the controversy.

As Santos and Gabbard’s exchange from the interview went viral online, social media users were left in awe of the latter’s response to the situation:

Aaron Rupar @atrupar "These are blatant lies and it draws into question how your constituents and the American people can believe anything you may say on the floor of the House -- Tulsi Gabbard actually did an impressive job grilling George Santos, who was clearly flustered "These are blatant lies and it draws into question how your constituents and the American people can believe anything you may say on the floor of the House -- Tulsi Gabbard actually did an impressive job grilling George Santos, who was clearly flustered https://t.co/o5Ps6CdWKf

Conservative Patriot Pizza Bitch @PatrioticPizzas Tulsi Gabbard murdered George Santos on Tucker Carlson tonight. It was a massacre. Tulsi Gabbard murdered George Santos on Tucker Carlson tonight. It was a massacre.

Ben Meiselas @meiselasb Tulsi Gabbard just knocked out MAGA Fraud George Santos on Fox. Not sure what else to say. It’s just a fact. Tulsi Gabbard just knocked out MAGA Fraud George Santos on Fox. Not sure what else to say. It’s just a fact.

Joshua Sánchez @joshnsanchez Whewwwww... Tulsi Gabbard absolutely cooked that jabroni George Santos Whewwwww... Tulsi Gabbard absolutely cooked that jabroni George Santos 😅 https://t.co/PO7ZAqtlCL

Leia🌻 @TheSWPrincess



And she's saying this to a Republican.



I'm shocked. Stunned.



This is how you deal with lies. I can't believe I'm saying this about Tulsi Gabbard as she's guest hosting Tucker Carlson, but this is the best accountability from the media that I've seen in years.And she's saying this to a Republican.I'm shocked. Stunned.This is how you deal with lies. #GeorgeSantos I can't believe I'm saying this about Tulsi Gabbard as she's guest hosting Tucker Carlson, but this is the best accountability from the media that I've seen in years.And she's saying this to a Republican.I'm shocked. Stunned.This is how you deal with lies. #GeorgeSantos https://t.co/xtwunKprOf

Rebecca Aguilar @RebeccaAguilar George Santos thought he would slide on Fox News to talk about his lie that he calls “mistakes” but @TulsiGabbard was not going to let him off that easy. “You out right lied” Tulsi Gabbard good job. George Santos thought he would slide on Fox News to talk about his lie that he calls “mistakes” but @TulsiGabbard was not going to let him off that easy. “You out right lied” Tulsi Gabbard good job. https://t.co/64Ia0IgM25

Scott Challeen @ScottChalleen Tulsi Gabbard just completely gutted George Santos. Tulsi Gabbard just completely gutted George Santos. https://t.co/sX9IGzRRhU

Mike_LINY @MIKEM_LINY Tulsi Gabbard destroyed George Santos on Tucker as a blatant liar

George I'm a American and From Long Island Your lies are not above my Head

RESIGN and get the F of my Island Tulsi Gabbard destroyed George Santos on Tucker as a blatant liar George I'm a American and From Long Island Your lies are not above my Head RESIGN and get the F of my Island

Mr. Frank 🏌️‍♂️🎄🦀🏛 @MrFrankUS Tulsi Gabbard is absolutely grilling George Santos right now. You can tell that Santos isn't sorry because he did all of this; he's only sorry because he got caught. What he's done is wrong, and he shouldn't get a break about it for any reason under any circumstance. Tulsi Gabbard is absolutely grilling George Santos right now. You can tell that Santos isn't sorry because he did all of this; he's only sorry because he got caught. What he's done is wrong, and he shouldn't get a break about it for any reason under any circumstance.

Amid the ongoing backlash, George Santos admitted to Tulsi Gabbard that he made a mistake:

“I made a mistake. Humans are flawed… I’m having to admit this on national television for the whole country to see.”

However, Santos said that he is “not a fraud”:

“I’m not a fraud. I’m not a fake. I didn’t materialize from thin air. I worked damn hard to get where I got my entire life.”

Despite his lies, the politician claimed that he worked hard to achieve his career:

“Everyone just wants to push me and call me a liar. So, look, I understand everybody wants to nitpick at me. I’m gonna reassure this once and for all. I’m not a facade. I’m not a persona. I have an extensive career that I worked really hard to achieve.”

He also told Gabbard that he continues to be “remain committed in delivering results for the American people” irrespective of the controversy.

