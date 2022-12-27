“The man is a fraud”: George Santos admits to lying about college and work history, triggers mass resignation calls  

Congressman-elect George Santos admitted to fabricating his educational background and work history on his resume in a recent interview with The New York Post and said that the controversy will not affect his legislative success:

“I am not a criminal. This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”

The politician further apologized and said:

“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”

Ritchie Torres @RitchieTorres BREAKING: George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption.



The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire. BREAKING: George Santos admits his life story is a complete fabrication. His pitiful confession should not distract us from concerns about possible criminality and corruption. The Ethics Committee MUST investigate how he made his money. Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Santos also admitted that he “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, dubbing the lie as “poor choice of words.” He also clarified that he worked as the vice president of a company called Link Bridge that allegedly did business with the corporate giants instead:

“I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly.”

The Republican explained that as part of his job, he made “capital introductions” between clients and investors, while Goldman Sachs and Citigroup functioned as “LPS, Limited Partnerships” of his company.

Santos also confessed that he never graduated from college and lied about earning a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Baruch College in 2010:

“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”

Following the confession, several people called for his resignation, with many dubbing Santos a "fraud":

Tristan Snell @TristanSnell George Santos now claims he merely “embellished” his resume.



Umm, no. He made up entire degrees and jobs that did not exist. That’s not embellishing, that’s fabricating.



The man is a fraud. He defrauded the voters of his district and must RESIGN — or face a total investigation. George Santos now claims he merely “embellished” his resume.Umm, no. He made up entire degrees and jobs that did not exist. That’s not embellishing, that’s fabricating.The man is a fraud. He defrauded the voters of his district and must RESIGN — or face a total investigation.

Earlier this month, The New York Times revealed that newly elected House Representative from New York’s 3rd congressional district George Santos has allegedly misrepresented parts of his CV.

According to the publication, Santos lied about his education, financial assets, employment history, and philanthropic activities and also allegedly omitted information related to legal charges he faced in Brazil back in 2008.

George Santos denies facing criminal charges in Brazil

In the wake of George Santos’ CV controversy, the Long Island Rep.-elect confessed about embellishing his resume while speaking to The New York Post. However, he denied The New York Times’ claims about having unspecified criminal charges over a 2008 check fraud in Brazil:

“I am not a criminal here – not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world. Absolutely not. That didn’t happen.”

Acyn @Acyn “George Santos is coming clean today, according to a local radio station, admitting he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience but insists the controversy won't deter him from serving his two year term in congress” “George Santos is coming clean today, according to a local radio station, admitting he lied on the campaign trail about his education and work experience but insists the controversy won't deter him from serving his two year term in congress” https://t.co/oV3nqa4J9f

In his confession, Santos also admitted to lying about owning 13 different properties and said that he currently resides at his sister’s residence in Huntington and is looking forward to purchasing a place of his own.

He also added that the $11 million in assets mentioned in his financial disclosure report filed in September are associated with his Devolder consulting firm:

“All of my finances come from the firm. The assets are the contracts with the firm.”

George Santos also addressed allegations of lies surrounding his family history and heritage. His official campaign website mentioned that his mother was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazi regime during World War II.

However, the Republican said that he is Catholic and never claimed to be Jewish:

“I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”

Harvey at Skinsurrection🌊🏳️‍🌈 👨🏿‍🏫✊🏽 @Skinsurrection



WHUT?!!! Is that what we're doing now? “I never claimed to be Jewish,” George Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”WHUT?!!! Is that what we're doing now? #Lockhimup “I never claimed to be Jewish,” George Santos told the Post. “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”WHUT?!!! Is that what we're doing now? #Lockhimup https://t.co/TgplfeJIOx

As the first non-incumbent Republican elected to the House, who is openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Santos also faced allegations of faking his orientation.

Last week, The Daily Beast reported that Santos was previously married to a woman and parted ways with his wife shortly before launching his unsuccessful 2020 campaign against Democrat Tom Suozzi.

Santos confirmed that he was married to a woman for about five years between 2012 and 2017 but mentioned that he is currently happily married to a man:

“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff. I’m very much g*y. I’m OK with my s*xuality. People change. I’m one of those people who change.”

Despite his confession, several people called for the politician’s resignation prior to taking office.

Netizens calls for George Santos’ resignation

Netizens are calling for George Santos' resignation over his confession to lying in his CV (Image via Getty Images)

George Santos made history by becoming the first open LGBTQ+ member and non-incumbent Republican as well as the first Brazilian-American to be elected to Congress.

However, he recently came under scrutiny for a series of discrepancies in his resume. Shortly after his lies came to light, the incoming lawmaker admitted to faking key information in his CV surrounding his qualifications, work and financial background, among others.

Following his confession, several social media users took to Twitter calling for Santos’ resignation:

Erica Marsh @ericareport BREAKING: The Democrat who lost to Republican George Santos in the race to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district is calling on Santos to resign after Santos was outed as a complete fraud by the NYT. RT IF SANTOS SHOULD RESIGN! BREAKING: The Democrat who lost to Republican George Santos in the race to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district is calling on Santos to resign after Santos was outed as a complete fraud by the NYT. RT IF SANTOS SHOULD RESIGN!

Heath Mayo @HeathMayo Kevin McCarthy should not put George Santos on any committee and the GOP should urge him to resign. If he had lied like this to get any other job, he would be fired immediately. Congress should be no different. Kevin McCarthy should not put George Santos on any committee and the GOP should urge him to resign. If he had lied like this to get any other job, he would be fired immediately. Congress should be no different.

Harry Sisson @harryjsisson George Santos is a liar and a fraud. He should resign. George Santos is a liar and a fraud. He should resign.

Melanie D'Arrigo @DarrigoMelanie George Santos admitted he lied. Which may be the first time he told the truth.



Resign, George. George Santos admitted he lied. Which may be the first time he told the truth. Resign, George.

Ricky Davila @TheRickyDavila GQP MAGA Republican George Santos is a prolific fraud who has lied about his entire career and life just to defraud voters. He must be forced to resign and charged with election fraud. GQP MAGA Republican George Santos is a prolific fraud who has lied about his entire career and life just to defraud voters. He must be forced to resign and charged with election fraud.

Fifty Shades of Whey @davenewworld_2 George Santos is a fraud and a national security threat. He needs to resign ASAP. George Santos is a fraud and a national security threat. He needs to resign ASAP. https://t.co/8fWN6bZpLq

Jordan Zakarin @jordanzakarin Should George Santos resign, I honestly don’t think the NY Democratic Party leadership right now is competent or interested enough to even win a special election in Long Island. Should George Santos resign, I honestly don’t think the NY Democratic Party leadership right now is competent or interested enough to even win a special election in Long Island.

Reema Rasool @reemarasool



This fraud just made it much harder.



Now we find out that we are unsure about his immigration status?



DAY 8 of insisting GEORGE Santos does the right thing & RESIGN It’s already a struggle trying to break into the political world for many 1st gen Americans like myself.This fraud just made it much harder.Now we find out that we are unsure about his immigration status?DAY 8 of insisting GEORGE Santos does the right thing & RESIGN #NY03 It’s already a struggle trying to break into the political world for many 1st gen Americans like myself. This fraud just made it much harder.Now we find out that we are unsure about his immigration status?DAY 8 of insisting GEORGE Santos does the right thing & RESIGN #NY03

Robfromlalaland @robfromlalaland George Santos didn’t embellish a little, he lied! He’s a complete fraud. You forged a complete resume & ran on it! Embellishing is saying you worked 10 yrs somewhere instead of 2. Any where else you’d b fired. Resign now!! George Santos didn’t embellish a little, he lied! He’s a complete fraud. You forged a complete resume & ran on it! Embellishing is saying you worked 10 yrs somewhere instead of 2. Any where else you’d b fired. Resign now!!

Reema Rasool @reemarasool



Sign the petition here:

whoisgeorgesantos.com All I want for Christmas is for George Santos to RESIGN!Sign the petition here: All I want for Christmas is for George Santos to RESIGN!Sign the petition here:whoisgeorgesantos.com https://t.co/PO6NolPgaY

As demands continued to pour in online, George Santos spoke in a radio interview and assured that he would be sworn-in despite the ongoing controversy:

“…Let’s see what happens at the end but the one thing is, I will be sworn in, I will take office, I will be able to be an effective member of the legislator [sic.] in the soon-to-be 118th Congress.”

Speaking to The New York Post, the politician also said that lies will not impact his effectiveness when he represents the people of New York in the chamber in 2023:

“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume. I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education. The people elected me to fight for them. I came to DC to bring results on those issues and that’s what I’m going to do.”

Inside sources also allegedly told the publication that senior House Republicans were apparently aware of the embellishments in George Santos’ resume, and said that the topic became a “running joke” within close circles.

Poll : 0 votes