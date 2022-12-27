“The man is a fraud”: George Santos admits to lying about college and work history, triggers mass resignation calls  

Congressman-elect George Santos admitted to fabricating his educational background and work history on his resume in a recent interview with The New York Post and said that the controversy will not affect his legislative success:
“I am not a criminal. This [controversy] will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good.”
The politician further apologized and said:
“My sins here are embellishing my resume. I’m sorry.”
Santos also admitted that he “never worked directly” for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, dubbing the lie as “poor choice of words.” He also clarified that he worked as the vice president of a company called Link Bridge that allegedly did business with the corporate giants instead:
“I will be clearer about that. It was stated poorly.”
The Republican explained that as part of his job, he made “capital introductions” between clients and investors, while Goldman Sachs and Citigroup functioned as “LPS, Limited Partnerships” of his company.
Santos also confessed that he never graduated from college and lied about earning a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from Baruch College in 2010:
“I didn’t graduate from any institution of higher learning. I’m embarrassed and sorry for having embellished my resume. I own up to that … We do stupid things in life.”
Following the confession, several people called for his resignation, with many dubbing Santos a "fraud":
Earlier this month, The New York Times revealed that newly elected House Representative from New York’s 3rd congressional district George Santos has allegedly misrepresented parts of his CV.
According to the publication, Santos lied about his education, financial assets, employment history, and philanthropic activities and also allegedly omitted information related to legal charges he faced in Brazil back in 2008.
George Santos denies facing criminal charges in Brazil
In the wake of George Santos’ CV controversy, the Long Island Rep.-elect confessed about embellishing his resume while speaking to The New York Post. However, he denied The New York Times’ claims about having unspecified criminal charges over a 2008 check fraud in Brazil:
“I am not a criminal here – not here or in Brazil or any jurisdiction in the world. Absolutely not. That didn’t happen.”
In his confession, Santos also admitted to lying about owning 13 different properties and said that he currently resides at his sister’s residence in Huntington and is looking forward to purchasing a place of his own.
He also added that the $11 million in assets mentioned in his financial disclosure report filed in September are associated with his Devolder consulting firm:
“All of my finances come from the firm. The assets are the contracts with the firm.”
George Santos also addressed allegations of lies surrounding his family history and heritage. His official campaign website mentioned that his mother was Jewish and that his grandparents escaped the Nazi regime during World War II.
However, the Republican said that he is Catholic and never claimed to be Jewish:
“I never claimed to be Jewish. I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”
As the first non-incumbent Republican elected to the House, who is openly a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Santos also faced allegations of faking his orientation.
Last week, The Daily Beast reported that Santos was previously married to a woman and parted ways with his wife shortly before launching his unsuccessful 2020 campaign against Democrat Tom Suozzi.
Santos confirmed that he was married to a woman for about five years between 2012 and 2017 but mentioned that he is currently happily married to a man:
“I dated women in the past. I married a woman. It’s personal stuff. I’m very much g*y. I’m OK with my s*xuality. People change. I’m one of those people who change.”
Despite his confession, several people called for the politician’s resignation prior to taking office.
Netizens calls for George Santos’ resignation
George Santos made history by becoming the first open LGBTQ+ member and non-incumbent Republican as well as the first Brazilian-American to be elected to Congress.
However, he recently came under scrutiny for a series of discrepancies in his resume. Shortly after his lies came to light, the incoming lawmaker admitted to faking key information in his CV surrounding his qualifications, work and financial background, among others.
Following his confession, several social media users took to Twitter calling for Santos’ resignation:
As demands continued to pour in online, George Santos spoke in a radio interview and assured that he would be sworn-in despite the ongoing controversy:
“…Let’s see what happens at the end but the one thing is, I will be sworn in, I will take office, I will be able to be an effective member of the legislator [sic.] in the soon-to-be 118th Congress.”
Speaking to The New York Post, the politician also said that lies will not impact his effectiveness when he represents the people of New York in the chamber in 2023:
“I campaigned talking about the people’s concerns, not my resume. I intend to deliver on the promises I made during the campaign — fighting crime, fighting to lower inflation, improving education. The people elected me to fight for them. I came to DC to bring results on those issues and that’s what I’m going to do.”
Inside sources also allegedly told the publication that senior House Republicans were apparently aware of the embellishments in George Santos’ resume, and said that the topic became a “running joke” within close circles.