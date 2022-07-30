Andrew Yang beliefs explored as former US Democrat launches Forward political party

Former US Democrat Andrew Yang recently announced the launch of a new centrist third party called Forward Political Party, a group that will include Republicans, Democrats, and independents.

The party is also set to include Republican Congressman David Jolly’s coalition, the Serve America Movement, and former Department of Homeland Security chief Miles Taylor’s group, the Renew America Movement.

What do we know about the upcoming Forward Party?

Yang, Jolly, and former New Jersey Governor Christine Todd Whitman penned a joint op-ed in the Washington Post to announce the launch of the party. They wrote:

“The United States badly needs a new political party — one that reflects the moderate, common-sense majority.”

The trio further added:

“Political extremism is ripping our nation apart, and the two major parties have failed to remedy the crisis. Today's outdated parties have failed by catering to the fringes. As a result, most Americans feel they aren't represented.”

Andrew Yang also appeared on New Day with Whitman and told CNN's Brianna Keilar that 62% of Americans allegedly want the formation of a new party:

“Sixty-two percent of Americans now want a third party, a record high, because they can see that our leaders aren't getting it done.”

He echoed similar sentiments while speaking to The Hill and said:

“Building a positive unifying third party movement is going to be difficult but is also exactly what millions of Americans have been waiting for. That’s why we will succeed.”

In his personal statement, Andrew Yang stated that America needed a new party to realign its politics:

“I knew the country needed a new kind of party to help realign our politics and reverse the polarization that is tearing our country apart... It’s time to deliver the new approach to party politics millions of Americans have been waiting for— Forward! Let’s go!”

According to Reuters, the Forward party is based on two pillars. It aims to “reinvigorate a fair, flourishing economy,” and to “give Americans more choices in elections, more confidence in a government that works and more say in our future.”

The publication also noted that the founders of the party have decided to appeal to the millions of voters in the US who are “unhappy” with both leading parties of the country at the moment.

In their own press release, the Forward party said that they would launch a national building tour “to hear from voters” and also start “laying the groundwork for expanded state-by-state party registration and ballot access" in the upcoming fall season.

The party is also planning to gain legal recognition in 15 states by the end of 2022, and in all states across the U.S. by 2024. They further aim to organize a national convention next summer and seek ballot access for candidates in 2024.

A brief look into Andrew Yang’s political beliefs and ideologies

American businessman Andrew Yang garnered popularity in the US political scene when he became a candidate in the 2020 Democratic Party presidential primaries. He also ran as a Democratic candidate for New York City mayor in 2021 before leaving the party in October last year.

Long before establishing his own Forward party with a similar ideology, Yang shared his apolitical outlook while speaking to CNN during a debate in October 2019:

“It’s not left, it’s not right, it’s forward.”

In another interview with NY1, Andrew Yang shared his dream of humanizing the government. He said at the time:

“We want to humanize government. We want our government working for us, the people. How does that get categorized in our current political ideologies? I’m not sure. But I know that New Yorkers want the exact same thing.”

During his campaign for his run as Mayor, Yang told the Association for a Better New York that he does not stand by the idea of levying higher taxes on the rich:

“If you raise taxes at a level where people actually vote with their feet and also head to Florida, then you’re not serving the policy’s goal, which is generating revenue for the state or the city.”

Meanwhile, he also proposed the need to establish a basic income of $2000 per year for the poorest communities in New York, a billion-dollar cash relief to wipe out extreme poverty from the city. He also talked about the introduction of a “People’s Bank” for the ones with limited or no access to banking.

One of the major beliefs of Andrew Yang’s campaign was “The Freedom Dividend,” or the aim to pay every U.S. citizen, aged 18 years or above, $1000 a month irrespective of their mode of employment.

He proposed to pay for the basic universal income by introducing a 10% value-added tax on goods and services, and “consolidating some welfare programs.” The entrepreneur even said that he had plans to create a new “Digital Social Credit” US currency which could be exchanged for actual dollars.

Andrew Yang also believes in the idea of "healthcare for all." He previously appreciated the Affordable Care Act, but said that the law would not fully reform the nation's healthcare system. He wanted to introduce a “single-payer system” that would focus on “salaried physicians and holistic medicine.”

He also talked about mental health and proposed to fund artificial intelligence methods that could improve mental health services by creating “White House psychologist corps” to evaluate administration staff.

Furthermore, during his campaign, he said that he wanted to nominate judges who were ready to support legislations that would protect citizens from all forms of discrimination based on gender identity and orientation.

Andrew Yang also said that he wanted to nominate LGBTQ+ individuals for high-level positions in his administration.

In terms of foreign policy, the businessman believes in NATO and other international alliances. He previously said that he wanted to repeal the “Authorization for Use of Military Force” and focus on “reducing military spending.”

Yang also wished to introduce a domestic infrastructure initiative called the “Legion of Builders and Destroyers” and redirect 10% of the annual military budget to the same. He also aimed to create a separate secretary of cybersecurity position.

Lastly, the politician planned to create a new tier of “long-term permanent residency” in order to allow illegal immigrants to gain US citizenship at the age of 18 years. Andrew Yang wished to help undocumented immigrants live and earn in the country while waiting for their opportunity to attain citizenship.

Additionally, he also supported the DREAM Act, a proposal which aimed to protect young immigrants brought to the US illegally. Yang even had plans to “boost funding” for US ports of entry, secure the southern border by improving technology, and create stronger environmental protections along the Rio Grande.

Although Andrew Yang previously failed to secure any presidential or mayoral positions, he currently serves as the co-chair of the new Forward party. It remains to be seen whether he will be able to put his beliefs and ideologies into action if his party manages to come to power in the US in the days to come.

