What did Orlando Brown do? Former Disney star pleads not guilty to charges

Orlando Brown, best known for his role in Disney's That's So Raven, was arrested in Ohio on Thursday over a domestic violence incident. However, the star has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor assault charges.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Brown was arraigned in Lima Municipal Court and charged with aggravated menacing on Friday. An arrest report stated that a relative alleged that Orlando Brown was acting "crazy" and attacked him "with a hammer and knife in a threatening manner."

Daily Loud @DailyLoud Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence charges Orlando Brown arrested for domestic violence charges https://t.co/y2byda3yZC

The actor, who shot to fame for his role as Eddie Thomas in That's So Raven, has had multiple run-ins with the law in the past, including charges related to drinking under the influence, resisting arrest, and drug possession.

According to the Allen County Sheriff's Office, Orlando Brown was held on a $25,000 bond. It is not known if an attorney has been appointed to represent him.

Relative alleges that former Disney star Orlando Brown was homeless

Following a domestic altercation with a relative on Thursday, Brown was arrested in Lima, Ohio. According to the police who responded to the call in the 400 block of South Baxter Street, Brown was embroiled in a verbal argument that had the potential to turn violent.

Lima police spokesperson Rachel Torres said that the former actor was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence involving imminent physical harm by threat of force. The charges, however, were downgraded in court.

all sunshine and rainbows @DeeSTEM_Teach Orlando Brown is in jail in Lima, Ohio and I have questions. Orlando Brown is in jail in Lima, Ohio and I have questions. https://t.co/qNtLWM7qXd

The relative claimed that Brown was wielding a knife and was approaching him in a "threatening manner." Brown was allegedly living in their house for the past two weeks because he was homeless. The actor allegedly "did not want him to go to a homeless shelter."

Orlando Brown has struggled with drinking problems and addictions in the past. In his 2018 appearance on Dr. Phil, the actor opened up about his struggles. He admitted to selling crystal meth:

"Just the influence and the demons that come with that drug kind of took over. I just found myself in a dark place because I couldn't really find everybody. It's kinda like looking for your keys, when you stop looking, they're right there type of deal. I started to realize what was in front of me. From there, now I'm good."

jillian @keptmyscarf I just saw that orlando brown got arrested in LIMA, OHIO what is going on I just saw that orlando brown got arrested in LIMA, OHIO what is going on

During his interview, he confessed that he wanted to be better for his children. Over the years, he has been in and out of medical and rehabilitation facilities.

