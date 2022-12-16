Amanda Carravallah's Roe v Wade sign controversy explained amid ‘TikTok star’s drunken tirade on police’ going viral

Michigan resident Amanda Carravallah, known for her Roe v. Wade controversy, went viral once again after a video of the TikTok star getting arrested while under the influence of alcohol surfaced.

The police bodycam footage, recorded in July 2021, shows an intoxicated Amanda getting caught by the cops after sleeping at a traffic light. Upon asking how much alcohol she's had, the TikToker is seen replying,

"I had 3 o'clock to drink tonight."

The police eventually arrested her for hitting a cop car, driving under the influence, and refusing to take a sobriety test.

Amanda made headlines in August 2022 when she posted colorful signs containing profane messages protesting the Supreme Court's decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization (2022).

The case overturned Roe v. Wade (1973) which guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion. She was visited by local police multiple times after citing noise complaints by neighbors.

"Rage with the v*gine," Amanda Carravallah's protest against the overturning of Roe v. Wade

Amanda Carravallah is a resident of Livonia, Michigan, located about two miles west of Detroit.

The Dobbs case concluded with a 6-3 ruling that a certain Mississippi law that banned abortions after 15 weeks was constitutional and declared that the United States Constitution does not guarantee abortion rights. This went directly against Roe v. Wade's (1973) precedent. The decision in Dobbs's case concluded with abortion rights conferred to individual states.

According to Hometown Life, Carravallah made her first sign for a protest in downtown Detroit on June 24, 2022, against Dobbs's ruling. Two days later, she positioned the same sign on her front lawn and began painting others in the yard.

Image showing signs in Amanda's yard (Image via Twitter/ @Brandi_Buchman)

Within 90 mins of putting up the original sign, police arrived at her home after a neighbor complained of a "disturbance of peace" for playing "loud music." Hometown Life reported that the cops were called three times in 24 hours after the first sign went up and an additional two times over the next few days.

However, each time Amanda Carravallah played music, it wasn't loud enough to warrant any action. According to Daily Kos, as per town regulations, the TikToker was within her legal rights to "play music on her property between 7:00 am and 11:00 pm."

She conceded that the content of her protest signs was profane but added that the situation demanded strong language. Amanda Carravallah's signs included messages like "Abort the Court" and "F**k your God." Livonia Police Lt. Charles Lister addressed this in an email to Hometown Life, stating,

"Officers only addressed the loud music and disturbing the peace complaints. The officers did not address any issues related to the content of signs posted in the yard of the residence."

Amanda shared videos of the sign on her TikTok account with strongly worded captions, generating a lot of buzz. One of her viral videos was viewed over 5 million times.

Brandi Buchman @Brandi_Buchman Amanda went viral after protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn #RoeVWade on her own property. After posting bold signs, she's been doxxed and accused of threatening her neighbors. The 1st Amendment, the @ACLUofMichigan says, protects her speech here precisely: Amanda went viral after protesting the Supreme Court's decision to overturn #RoeVWade on her own property. After posting bold signs, she's been doxxed and accused of threatening her neighbors. The 1st Amendment, the @ACLUofMichigan says, protects her speech here precisely: https://t.co/62ls9PEVwh

Her protest was met with many objections. In addition to calling the cops, one of her neighbors issued a restraining order against her. Amanda was also a victim of multiple doxxing attacks online.

Furthermore, Amanda Carravallah also garnered support from politicians like Michigan Democratic Congresswomen Rashida Tlaib and Debbie Dingell, as well as organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union.

