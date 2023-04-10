5 gripping Netflix documentaries to watch right now

Documentaries have truly seen a rise in recent times with true crime and celebrity exposés. Even many YouTube video content creators like The Right Opinion, Friendly Space Ninja, and J Aubrey have been fashioning their content into long documentaries and deep dives to cater to the documentary-loving audience.

It was only a matter of time before Netflix started to cash in on the opportunity that came with the documentaries. Netflix has released numerous documentaries that have seen massive success. From Stutz to Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, there is a diverse range of Netflix documentaries that you can watch.

2023 will probably be the best year for Netflix documentaries. From Pamela: A Love Story to Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street, as well as the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers, Netflix is booming with well-rounded documentaries.

Pamela: A Love Story, Harry and Meghan, and three Netflix documentaries that are topping the charts

1) The Elephant Whisperers

Of course, any list of Netflix documentaries in 2023 cannot begin without the mention of The Elephant Whisperers. This Indian documentary won an Oscar.

The competition was stiff as the documentary was up against Haulout, How Do You Measure a Year?, The Martha Mitchell Effect, and Stranger At The Gate. But in the end, Kartiki Gonsalves had the last smile.

It is also a win for women creators at the Oscars, as there have been allegations of women directors getting snubbed at the Oscars. This win meant a lot to many women directors as well as Indians worldwide.

The short documentary follows the real-life story of the bond between Bomman and Bellie, a couple from South India, and an orphaned baby elephant. This couple goes to great lengths to raise and protect the elephant. The documentary holds out this unique relationship between humans and an animal in the most beautiful manner possible.

With the brilliance and the success it has achieved, it is hard to believe that this is Gonsalves' directorial debut. According to The Indian Express, she has spent over 5 years covering the story in detail to do it justice. She had over 450 hours of raw footage. It is truly one of the must-watch documentaries for everyone on Netflix this year.

2) Pamela: A Love Story

Pamela Anderson is probably the most s*xualized woman in Hollywood after Marilyn Monroe. Her figure has always been a point of conversation in most news stories covering her. Anderson’s work as a glamor model in the infamous Playboy magazine and the role of C.J. Parker on Baywatch made her even more of a s*x icon in Hollywood.

In recent years, there have been many attempts to humanize Hollywood icons who are seen as blonde-bombshells. Be it the book The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo or the movie Blonde, we see the blood and marrow of these women who have been stripped of their humanity. Pamela: A Love Story is one such documentary that attempts to do just that.

The documentary follows Pamela Anderson’s life as she rises to fame, her failed relationships, and also delves into her s*x tape scandal. Anderson takes ownership of her story for the first time and tells her version of it.

The documentary tries to do the same. It shows that underneath everything, Pamela is a human being who had to go to work after suffering from failed breakups and heartbreaks without any respite. It also delves into serious topics like abuse and her world falling apart due to a s*x tape, which portrays a much more endearing and humane picture of the actress than what the mainstream media is willing to give her.

3) Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan and their exit from the British Royal Family has been making headlines since 2020. Although initially quiet, things came to a head after the Oprah interview. The divide that was witnessed among the audience can only be paralleled by Princess Diana. So, Harry and Meghan is one of the most anticipated documentaries of recent times.

The docuseries follows Harry and Meghan's relationship throughout their courtship period, engagement, and wedding. However, if the audience wants to learn anything about the royal family or the accusations that were made on Oprah’s show, they will be disappointed.

The documentary majorly criticizes the British press, so much so that Meghan’s mother even accuses the British press of racism. Meghan’s family holds quite a bit of importance in this docuseries, as she reveals her belief that her father was probably taking money from multiple media channels in return for exposing private royal details. Harry is also found recalling his traumatic experiences with the British media and the paparazzi.

All in all, it would be a great watch for anyone who wants to know the dark side of a royal fairytale.

4) Madoff: The Monster of Wall Street

All that glitters is not gold and not everything that assures you a risk-free investment with exceptionally high returns is trustworthy. Bernie Madoff is the orchestrator of one of the biggest Ponzi schemes in history, rightfully dubbed the “monster of Wall Street.”

The documentary is one of the best financial documentaries of all time. It deals with the financier Bernie Madoff, his Ponzi scheme, how it was orchestrated, and the rise and fall that it sees.

It does not spare anyone who was involved in this $64 billion fraud. Bernie Madoff is truly a monster who has blood on his hands due to the suicide of René-Thierry Magon de la Villehuchet, an investor who lost billions in his scheme. This is one of those documentaries that gives you a reality check and asks you to humble your ambition and place your trust carefully.

5) MH 370

Anyone who is a strong follower of conspiracy theories has been waiting for the documentary MH370. It is one of the most anticipated documentaries of all time. Director Louise Malkinson helmed it as the “greatest aviation mystery of all time” and for the right causes.

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 suddenly disappeared from the air on March 8, 2014. The flight left Kuala Lumpur and was destined to head to Beijing. Suddenly, after 40 minutes, the air traffic control radioed the flight captain and heard:

“Good night. Malaysian three-seven-zero.”

That was the last anybody heard from them, and even after all these years, it is still a mystery what happened to the passengers or the airplane itself.

The documentary jumps into all the details that are known and then explores possible theories of what might have happened. This has been a point of criticism as the documentary heavily relies on conspiracy theories with little to no facts or valid explanations available. Many audiences are worried that Netflix, as a powerful medium promoting such documentaries, may have an adverse effect.

These documentaries are all fairly new, having all been released in 2022 and 2023. It is perfect for anyone who wants to catch up on the latest documentaries or wants to see their favorite real-life event come to the screen.

All of these are available on Netflix.

