Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance: 5 wild conspiracy theories

The Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappearance case has baffled the entire world for almost a decade. The hair-raising incident took place on March 8, 2014, and now, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, an upcoming mini-documentary series on Netflix, will attempt to depict what happened on that ill-fated day.

Here's the official synopsis for MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, directed by Louise Malkinson:

"On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 began its routine red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board. Shortly after takeoff, the plane disappeared from radar screens, and no one in charge could explain why."

The synopsis further reads:

"Nine years later, the event is still a disturbing, unresolved mystery, and the three-part speculative docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared brings together a global community of family members, scientists and investigative journalists, all of whom continue to search for answers."

Despite the lack of any concrete data and the reason behind the aircraft's vanishing, there has been an array of wild conspiracy theories regarding the 2014 disappearance of the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

US military shot it down, and 4 other berserk conspiracy theories regarding the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370

1) The cockpit fire theory

One of the theories regarding the case came from well-known pilot Chris Goodfellow. He suggested that a fire in the MH370 aircraft's cockpit led the captain of the airplane, Zaharie Ahmad Shah, to turn towards the west to a nearby airstrip, Palau Langkawi.

Goodfellow believed that the pilot and the co-pilot could have passed out due to smoke inhalation. He also suggested that the aircraft roamed the sky for several hours before running out of fuel and crashing. It is certainly a plausible theory, but there is no solid evidence to prove it.

2) The faked flight plan theory

Another wild theory suggested that an individual on board had hijacked the flight and kept the aircraft's location hidden by falsifying a flight route from an unoperated airport.

The theory also suggested that the two pilots of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could have pretended to fly a small jet for business and proceeded to a hidden airfield in an unknown location. Although the theory has potential, authorities haven't been able to gather enough evidence to support it.

3) The hijacking theory

A New York magazine article hypothesized that nefarious actors had broken into the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and reached the electronics-and-equipment bay. According to the theory, a well-trained hijacker could have begun pulling the flight's electronics apart and falsified satellite information that researchers were using to pinpoint the route of the flight.

The theory further claimed that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 had gone north and reached Asia, rather than south. It then landed in Kazakhstan, where it was hidden on any runway or building that was spacious enough to hide a Boeing 777. Although a well-researched theory, it is also not proven.

4) US military shot it down theory

The cay of Diego Garcia, along with a United States military base, is situated in the middle of the Indian Ocean. One theory suggested that the aircraft was heading towards it on a kind of kamikaze mission. At that point, the airplane was shot down by the military before it could hit its target.

The satellite data could have been faked from there, and every last bit of debris could have been scooped up to keep the entire incident a secret.

5) The theory of supernatural forces

Another berserk theory from Reddit suggested that the Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 could have been plucked out of the sky by aliens. The theory also suggested that there could have been a wormhole that sent the flight back in time, just like in movies.

Watch MH370: The Plane That Disappeared exclusively on Netflix on March 8, 2023.

