What happened to Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 and who were on the passenger list?

The tragic real-life story of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 is all set to be explored and examined in the upcoming Netflix mini-documentary series titled, MH370: The Plane That Disappeared. On March 8, 2023, the three-part docuseries will premiere exclusively on the streaming service Netflix.

Years ago, on March 8, 2014, a shocking and terrifying incident took place. MH370 was a Malaysia Airlines-operated international passenger flight, that had a total of 227 passengers on board, along with 12 crew members. After taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Malaysia, all communications with the flight were lost within just 38 minutes as if the passenger flight had vanished from the face of the earth without any traces.

Viewers have been eager to learn more about the astonishing incident and the passengers on the doomed flight ever since Netflix released the official trailer for MH370: The Plane That Disappeared. So, without further delay, let's dig deep and explore more details about the incident and the passenger list of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 disappeared while flying from Kuala Lumpur International Airport to China's Beijing Capital International Airport

Dating back to March 8, 2014, the horrifying incident shook the entire world. The final destination of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 was Beijing Capital International Airport in China; unfortunately, it never made it to this location.

The crew members of MH370, registered as 9M-MRO, made their last communication with ATC or air traffic control around approximately 38 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur International Airport, when the airplane was over the South China Sea.

Minutes later, the plane was reportedly no longer visible on the radar screens of air traffic control, but military radar continued to track it for an additional hour. The flight diverged from its intended course and headed west, passing over the Andaman Sea and the Malay Peninsula. It then flew out of radar range 200 nautical miles northwest of Penang Island in Peninsular Malaysia, disappearing without a trace.

Passenger list of Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 explored

As mentioned earlier, the airplane was carrying 227 passengers collectively, alongside 2 pilots and 10 cabin crew. Captain Zaharie Ahmad Shah was the pilot in command, while First Officer Fariq Abdul Hamid was the co-pilot of the flight.

There were 153 Chinese citizens among the 227 passengers, including nineteen artists. The flight also carried 38 Malaysian passengers and 36 other passengers belonging to twelve different countries.

The list of other Chinese citizens on the flight included An Wenlan, Yuanhua Bao, Wenzhong Du, Maoqin Bian, Bian Liangjing, Rui Cao, Junzhang Che, Jianshe Chen, Changjun Chen, Tao Gan, Ge Gao, Jing Han, Ju Kun, Bo Hou, Siwan Hu, Yi Huang, Ping Jia, Yun Chen, Shuling Dai, Jie Li, Jiabin Di, Ying Ding, Lijun Ding, Guowei Dong, Yunshan Dou and Dong Feng, among others.

The Malaysian passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 included Datin Biby Nazli Mohd Hassim, Chen Wei Hiong, Karmooi Chew, Ch'ng Mei Ling, Anne Daisy, Dina Mohamed Ramli, Huajin Guan, Puiheng Hue, Lee Kah Kin, Lee Sew Chu and Lim Pou Chua, among others.

Additionally, the passengers from countries other than China and Malaysia included Yuan Li, Robert Lawton, Catherine Lawton, Vinod Kolekar, Swanand Kolekar, Chetana Kolekar, and several others.

