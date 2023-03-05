What time will MH370: The Plane That Disappeared air on Netflix?

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared is the latest addition to Netflix's list of arresting docuseries. It is a brand new and highly anticipated limited documentary series that is all set to make its arrival on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 3:00 am Eastern Time (ET), exclusively on Netflix.

The docuseries will consist of a total of three parts, with each part trying to dive deep into 2014's Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 disappearance case. The 3-part documentary series will attempt to find out the hidden truth behind the astonishing disappearance of the international passenger flight.

Ever since the official trailer for MH370: The Plane That Disappeared was dropped by the streaming platform Netflix, audience has been eager to see how the upcoming limited docuseries will unfold.

Without further ado, let's jump right in to find out more details about MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, ahead of its debut on Netflix.

What to expect from the new Netflix limited docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Rotten Tomatoes)

Scheduled to be released on March 8, 2023, at 3 am ET, the upcoming and much-awaited limited documentary series is directed by Louise Malkinson. It will explore and chronicle the heart-wrenching and jaw-dropping true story of the international passenger flight controlled by Malaysia Airlines, which vanished into thin air on 8 March 2014.

Flight MH370 was reportedly flying from Malaysia's Kuala Lumpur International Airport to its final destination, Beijing Capital International Airport in China. The airplane, a Boeing 777-200ER, carried a total of 12 crew members and 227 passengers, including a teenage couple, a Hollywood stuntman and a 76-year-old Chinese artist, among others.

The official synopsis for MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, was released by Netflix's Tudum on February 15, 2023. The synopsis reads as follows:

"On March 8, 2014, Malaysian Airlines Flight 370 began its routine red-eye from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing with 239 passengers and crew on board. Shortly after takeoff, the plane disappeared from radar screens, and no one in charge could explain why."

The synopsis further reads:

"Nine years later, the event is still a disturbing, unresolved mystery, and the three-part speculative docuseries MH370: The Plane That Disappeared brings together a global community of family members, scientists and investigative journalists, all of whom continue to search for answers."

Take a closer look at the official trailer for the 3-part Netflix docuseries below:

By the looks of the official synopsis and trailer, it is quite understandable that the documentary series will specifically look deeper into why even after almost a decade, there are still no answers found regarding the reason for the fight's disappearance.

The limited Netflix series will explore and investigate why the incident remains one of the biggest modern mysteries in the world of airplanes of all time.

It will also present the audience with various conspiracy theories surrounding the incident and how the incident affected the government of Malaysia and the lives of the loved ones of those who were onboard.

It's safe to say that viewers are in for a gripping watching experience.

A still from MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Image Via Netflix/YouTube)

While talking about the chilling incident, the docuseries' director Louise Malkinson said, as stated by Netflix's Tudum:

"[The families] want people to keep talking about this. The families want a platform to be able to say, ‘Come on, it’s been nine years.’ They were all united on that."

Don't forget to watch MH370: The Plane That Disappeared, which will air on Netflix on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes