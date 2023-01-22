How players from Netflix's tennis documentary 'Break Point' fared at Australian Open 2023 ft. Nick Kyrgios, Paula Badosa, Matteo Berrettini

Netflix released the first five episodes of its ten-episode tennis docuseries “Break Point” on January 13, a couple of days ahead of the 2023 Australian Open. The series prominently featured Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Taylor Fritz, Maria Sakkari, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Casper Ruud and Felix Auger Aliassime.

While the series highlighted the success of the emerging tennis players and their journey to make it to the top in the sport, fortune didn't smile upon the athletes at the on-going Australian Open, with many ardent followers calling it “The Netflix Curse.”

On that note, let’s take a look at how the tennis players fared in the tournament:

Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios announces 2023 Australian Open withdrawal

Nick Kyrgios is yet to play an official match since the start of the 2023 season. Although the Aussie tennis player participated in a practice match against Novak Djokovic ahead of the Australian Open, the Wimbledon finalist withdrew from the tournament just a day later, citing a knee injury.

Thanasi Kokkinakis

Thanasi Kokkinakis waves a teary eyed goodbye after loss to Andy Murray

Thanasi Kokkinakis left it all out there in the second round against Andy Murray. The match, which turned out to be the second-longest match in Australian Open history, lasted five hours and 45 minutes and ended in favor of the five-time finalist 4-6, 6(4)-7, 7-6(5), 6-3, 7-5.

Matteo Berrettini

Matteo Berrettini fails to capitalize on a match-point and loses to Andy Murray

Matteo Berrettini was another of Andy Murray’s victims at the Australian Open. The 2022 semifinalist was drawn in the first round against the Brit and suffered a heartbreaking loss after he failed to covert a match point, giving Murray a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6(7)-7, 7-6(6) victory.

Ajla Tomljanovic

Ajla Tomljanovic pulls out due to injury

Ajla Tomljanovic pulled out of the tournament with a knee injury, later revealing that she had undergone surgery. The Aussie announced that she was likely to be out of action from tennis for a few months.

Taylor Fritz

Dejected Taylor Fritz exits the John Cain Arena after loss to Aussie

Taylor Fritz’s Australian Open run was cut short by wild card entrant Alexei Popyrin in the second round. With the crowd by his side, the home hope scored a hard fought 6(4)-7, 7-6(2), 6-4, 6(8)-7, 6-2 upset over the American No. 1.

Maria Sakkari

Maria Sakkari loses in the third round

World No. 6 Maria Sakkari faced a shock loss against China’s Lin Zhu in a three-setter 7-6(3), 1-6, 6-4. The Greek tennis star, whose best result in Australia was - making the fourth round (2020, 2022), failed to defend her points from last year, crashing out in the third round.

Paula Badosa

Paula Badosa picks up an injury at Adelaide International 2

Spaniard Paula Badosa was another athlete from the Netflix docuseries who pulled out of the 2023 Australian Open, doing so due to a thigh injury she sustained a week earlier in the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International 2. The 2021 Indian Wells Open champion stated that she would be sidelined for a few weeks while recuperating from the injury.

Ons Jabeur

Ons Jabeur struggles to get past the second round

2022 Wimbledon and US Open runner-up Ons Jabeur waved goodbye in the second round of the Australian Open this year. The World No. 2, who was one of the favorites to win the tournament, lost her three-setter against 2020 Olympic silver medalist Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 5-7, 6-1. The Tunisian later shared that she faced breathing issues during the match.

Casper Ruud

Casper Ruud bows out in the second round

Second seed Casper Ruud was knocked out of the Australian Open in the second round. The 2022 French Open and US Open runner-up was stunned by America’s Jenson Brooksby in four sets 6-3, 7-5, 6(4)-7, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime

The last remaining athlete from the Netflix tennis docuseries becomes the victim in the fourth round

Felix Auger-Aliassime, who was the last remaining athlete to have featured in 'Break Point,' failed to defend his quarterfinal appearance from last year, as the young Canadian bowed out in the fourth round against upcoming tennis star Jiri Lehecka in a tightly contested four-setter 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(2), 7-6(3).

