Did the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 pilots crash deliberately? Debris offer clue to mystery

Eight years after the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared, the debris discovered suggests that the landing gear was down as it hit the ocean. The debris, which came as a ray of hope for experts and scientists, was discovered in the home of a Madagascan fisherman almost 25 days ago.

The fisherman discovered the piece on the shore in March 2017, when there was a typical storm in the area. However, he never realized what it actually was, and kept it in his home for over 5 years. Moreover, the family, unaware of what the piece of debris was, used the landing gear as a washboard.

With the discovery of this debris, it is the first time that experts have suggested that the pilots of MH370 might have intended to destroy the aircraft. While the Malaysian Airlines flight that went missing is one of the greatest mysteries of recent times, the crash claimed 239 lives, which also included 12 crew members.

Are there any other pieces of evidence that suggest that the Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 crashed on purpose?

While the debris comes as one of the first pieces ever discovered in eight years, there is currently no other proof that suggests that the flight was crashed purposely by the pilots. However, with the first and most important piece of evidence submitted by the fisherman, Richard Godfrey, a British engineer, and Blaine Gibson, an American Malaysian Airlines MH370 wreckage hunter, have said the plane was deliberately crashed.

While speaking to The Independent, Godfrey claimed:

“The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible.”

Experts claimed that the level of damage suggests that there was an extreme force of penetration right through the debris. All of this concluded that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. Stating the same, Godfrey claimed:

“The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean.”

At the same time, the two experts also stated that the pilots generally do not lower the landing gear, especially in emergency-like situations, such as the one that the Malaysian Airlines flight was in. This also stays the same for emergency landings in the water.

The only logic behind this move would be to increase the chances of the aircraft breaking into hundreds of pieces. This would also lower the chances of survival of the passengers and the crew inside.

The Malaysian Airline MH370 vanished from the radar while on its way from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing. Furthermore, since the disappearance of the plane, several theories have surfaced online. Some of them said that the jet went down in the Indian Ocean. Others suggested that the pilot deliberately avoided giving a clear indication of where he was heading by using a flight path with a number of changes in direction.

The latter theory was also published in a report by Godfrey, who is a British engineer and has been on the Malaysian Airlines case since the very beginning.

