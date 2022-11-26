“This is wild”: Netizens appalled after Frontier Airlines passengers create a ruckus by entering without boarding passes

A couple recently climbed aboard a Frontier Airlines plane without boarding passes and created a ruckus, forcing the other passengers to deplane.

An Instagram post by user @nikki__le posted on November 23, 2022, shows the duo screaming at the cabin crew members who tried to stop them from boarding. According to witnesses, the couple allegedly boarded the plane amidst the Thanksgiving rush to avoid paying extra baggage fees.

Disclaimer: The post contains offensive language. Viewer discretion is advised.

The video, first uploaded on TikTok (but soon deleted), explained that they allegedly:

"Bolted through and skipped bag measurements and boarding pass scanning."

The airplane crew attempted to get them to leave by explaining that either they exit the plane or they would have to disembark everyone else. One of them yelled at the employee that they were "tired" and had been traveling for a long time "with their money." She screamed:

"We paid for our ticket just like y’all... We paid just like y’all... I’m not getting off the plane.”

This sparked an uproar among other passengers, with many imploring them to "get off the f*cking plane." Eventually, refusing to bulge, the rest of the travelers were forced to get off so that cops could intervene and escort the couple off the Frontier Airlines aircraft.

Later, other fliers had to rescan their boarding passes to come on board, delaying the flight by two hours. The video alleged the duo was put on a "no flying list."

The post left internet users annoyed at their behavior. Here's what one commented:

It is still unclear where the plane was arriving from or heading to. Frontier Airlines is yet to comment on the incident.

"Hope it was worth it": Netizens enraged after selfish couple deplanes an entire Frontier Airlines aircraft

Internet users were angered at the couple's behavior and refusal to leave the plane. Many expressed their disappointment at the duo below the Instagram post.

Some called them "entitled," "dumb," and a "nuisance." They demanded the couple be given harsher punishment than just adding them to the no-fly list. Others called out Frontier Airlines for their "ridiculous" prices and problematic moves.

Here's what some commented:

Frontier Airlines is a major low-cost U.S. airplane carrier, headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On November 25, 2022, the company announced that it will be shutting down its customer call center service.

The move was announced after it completely transitioned to online, mobile, and text support, according to spokeswoman Jennifer de la Cruz. She added that this will give customers "the information they need as expeditiously and efficiently as possible."

Customers can reach out via text, social media handles, and WhatsApp. In a statement, the airlines said that the move is to reduce labor costs and increase the number of customers they can "help at once."

The airline is known to charge for "everything," including advanced seats, carry-on luggage, and snacks, and frequently look for ways to "cut expenses."

